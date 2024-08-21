Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gets another One UI 6 Watch beta update
Samsung has been testing One UI 6 Watch on the Galaxy Watch 6 for quite some time. The smartwatch is now getting its fifth beta software update, which is likely among the last before the final build arrives.
Most of the changes included in the update are based on the feedback Samsung received from users who tested the previous beta builds. Those who have the One UI 6 Watch beta software installed on their smartwatches should receive the latest update FOTA (firmware over the air).
In order to trigger the update, make sure to head to your watch’s Settings / Watch software update / Download and install. Samsung also advises users to back up important data before updating.
The most important improvements that Samsung is adding with One UI 6 Watch is new features such as improved sleep accuracy, Energy Score, a new font, double pinch gestures, Samsung Find app, better Weather app, as well as Galaxy AI-powered personalized health tips.
Of course, the changes aren’t limited to what’s mentioned above, but these are the highlights of the One UI 6 Watch, which should be released in the coming weeks.
Besides announcing that the rollout has started, Samsung also revealed all the important changes included in the update, so here is what you expect in case you’ve decided to test this piece of software:
- Improved system stability and optimized system performance
- Improved consumption current issue of battery
- Improved application execution performance
- Improved the issue of network interoperability
- Support Global AOD
- Other improvements
In the same piece of news, Samsung is expected to roll out the same update to the Galaxy Watch 4/5 today and/or tomorrow, so if own one of the two smartwatches, you won’t have to wait too long to get the update.
