Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE hits the US market with irresistible deals
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE made their debut earlier this month, and the good news is, they're all ready for purchase in the US.
The more budget-friendly sibling of the Galaxy S23 is now up for sale and comes with some pretty sweet deals from the official Samsung Store. The starting price of the Galaxy S23 FE is $599.99 for the 128GB configuration, going to $659.99 for the 256GB variant.
And you know what? Trading in your old smartphone can earn you a Trade-In credit of up to $300, making the Galaxy S23 FE even more affordable. For instance, if you have a Galaxy S22 or an iPhone 13 Mini, you can get a trade-in credit of $300. The Galaxy S21 or iPhone SE (3rd gen) and iPhone 12 Mini will fetch you $250.
Now, if you're rocking a previous-gen Galaxy FE, like the Galaxy S20 FE, you can snag the latest S23 FE with a $200 trade-in credit, bringing the cost down to just $399.99.
Samsung isn't holding back on the offers with the US release of the Galaxy S23 FE. You can even create your own bundle, grabbing the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE for just $999.99. Oh, and that's before any trade-in credit! So, if you part ways with let’s say your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can snag all three devices for less than $750. Not too shabby, right?
The Galaxy S23 FE sits nicely between the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S23 Plus. It features a 6.4-inch 1080p display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You can choose from six vibrant colors: Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine.
The phone packs a punch with a 50MP main camera featuring Adaptive Pixels for sharp focus, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree view, and a 3x telephoto lens above the 8MP zoom camera sensor.
The more budget-friendly sibling of the Galaxy S23 is now up for sale and comes with some pretty sweet deals from the official Samsung Store. The starting price of the Galaxy S23 FE is $599.99 for the 128GB configuration, going to $659.99 for the 256GB variant.
And you know what? Trading in your old smartphone can earn you a Trade-In credit of up to $300, making the Galaxy S23 FE even more affordable. For instance, if you have a Galaxy S22 or an iPhone 13 Mini, you can get a trade-in credit of $300. The Galaxy S21 or iPhone SE (3rd gen) and iPhone 12 Mini will fetch you $250.
Now, if you're rocking a previous-gen Galaxy FE, like the Galaxy S20 FE, you can snag the latest S23 FE with a $200 trade-in credit, bringing the cost down to just $399.99.
And wait, there's more! Opting for a carrier offer can get you even higher trade-in credit. With T-Mobile's special offer, you can get up to $350 back by having, switching to, or activating a Go5G, Magenta, or ONE plan after getting the Galaxy S23 FE on a monthly payment plan (24 monthly bill credits) and trading in an eligible phone in good condition.
Samsung isn't holding back on the offers with the US release of the Galaxy S23 FE. You can even create your own bundle, grabbing the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE for just $999.99. Oh, and that's before any trade-in credit! So, if you part ways with let’s say your Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can snag all three devices for less than $750. Not too shabby, right?
The Galaxy S23 FE sits nicely between the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S23 Plus. It features a 6.4-inch 1080p display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You can choose from six vibrant colors: Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine.
The phone packs a punch with a 50MP main camera featuring Adaptive Pixels for sharp focus, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree view, and a 3x telephoto lens above the 8MP zoom camera sensor.
Things that are NOT allowed: