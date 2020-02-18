The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

The Samsung Galaxy S20-series which was announced less than a week ago is the hottest new commodity on the smartphone market and it's not even officially on the shelves just yet, and one of its characteristic features is the high-refresh rate display.And don't let anyone fool you — high-refresh displays are the future. As smartphones become more and more powerful with every chipset generation, there's little phone manufacturers could do to further increase the perceived snappiness of a phone. One way to do that is to show you more content for the same amount of time, which is a pretty rudimentary explanation of what refresh rate is.In a more technical side of things, refresh rate is the number of times a display refreshes itself. More than 99% of all smartphones use a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and therefore update 60 times every second. That's a strictly hardware characteristic that shouldn't be mistaken with frame rate, which measures how many times new frames with data can be fed every second.