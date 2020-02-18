T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 18, 2020, 8:44 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S20-series which was announced less than a week ago is the hottest new commodity on the smartphone market and it's not even officially on the shelves just yet, and one of its characteristic features is the high-refresh rate display.

And don't let anyone fool you — high-refresh displays are the future. As smartphones become more and more powerful with every chipset generation, there's little phone manufacturers could do to further increase the perceived snappiness of a phone. One way to do that is to show you more content for the same amount of time, which is a pretty rudimentary explanation of what refresh rate is.

In a more technical side of things, refresh rate is the number of times a display refreshes itself. More than 99% of all smartphones use a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and therefore update 60 times every second. That's a strictly hardware characteristic that shouldn't be mistaken with frame rate, which measures how many times new frames with data can be fed every second. 
 

Why is the Samsung Galaxy S20-series display so smooth?


The reason for the greater perceived smoothness of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra displays is the high-refresh rate of their Dynamic AMOLED displays. While your older Galaxy and just about any other phone out there uses a more traditional 60Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S20 series and a couple of other Android phones out there double on that to achieve a much smoother user experience. Once you go 120Hz, you will find it hard to go back to the days of 60Hz displays. 

Here's the difference, shot in slo-mo to exaggerate the difference and show how much choppier 60Hz displays are: 

So it's only noticeable in slo-mo?

Battery drain test please between s20 ultra and s10 plus

