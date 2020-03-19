Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition officially unveiled

Mar 19, 2020, 8:58 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition officially unveiled
Last year, around the same day, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Edition, a smartphone that would be offered for free to participants at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This week, the South Korean company revealed yet another Olympic Edition flagship, the Galaxy S20+ 5G (via S-Max).

However, unlike the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Edition, this one will be available for purchase. As you can imagine, a limited number of units will be manufactured, so those who want to buy one will have to pre-register and hope there will be enough devices left.

As far as the price goes, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition will be available for purchase in Japan for the equivalent of $1,050, not much more than the standard version. It will go on sale via NTT DoCoMo in June, but you'll be able to pre-order the phone very soon.

The Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition comes in a Matte Gold case and features the Tokyo Olympics 2020 logo on the rear side. Also, the smartphone will be packed in a themed retail box, but other than that it won't be different than the standard Galaxy S20+ model.

The decision to sell the Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition to end customers might have something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Although Japan hasn't been hit by the pandemic as hard as other countries, it's yet unclear whether or not the Olympics will still be held this year or postponed until 2021. The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9, with preliminary events starting on July 22.
