Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition officially unveiled
As far as the price goes, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition will be available for purchase in Japan for the equivalent of $1,050, not much more than the standard version. It will go on sale via NTT DoCoMo in June, but you'll be able to pre-order the phone very soon.
The Galaxy S20+ Olympic Edition comes in a Matte Gold case and features the Tokyo Olympics 2020 logo on the rear side. Also, the smartphone will be packed in a themed retail box, but other than that it won't be different than the standard Galaxy S20+ model.
The decision to sell the Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition to end customers might have something to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Although Japan hasn't been hit by the pandemic as hard as other countries, it's yet unclear whether or not the Olympics will still be held this year or postponed until 2021. The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9, with preliminary events starting on July 22.