The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a square camera 'like the iPhone 11'
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
The Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy A (2020) series are all expected to feature rectangular camera modules on the back. But according to one tipster, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is taking a slightly different direction.
Considering the design language expected on Samsung’s future smartphones, it’s unlike the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will resemble the iPhone 11 Pro’s that much. Instead, it’ll probably look a lot more like the Google Pixel 4’s.
Agarwal expects all of this to be coupled with a flat display that supports S Pen input. The South Korean giant’s popular stylus will apparently come in blue if the Aura Glow version of the phone is purchased and red or black if these variants are acquired. Completing the package should be Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset, which previously powered the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, alongside 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 10 straight out of the box.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is probably going to be announced in the early months of next year and could be limited to Europe.
