The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a square camera 'like the iPhone 11'

Agarwal expects all of this to be coupled with a flat display that supports S Pen input. The South Korean giant’s popular stylus will apparently come in blue if the Aura Glow version of the phone is purchased and red or black if these variants are acquired. Completing the package should be Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset, which previously powered the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 , alongside 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 10 straight out of the box.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is probably going to be announced in the early months of next year and could be limited to Europe.



