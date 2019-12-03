Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a square camera 'like the iPhone 11'

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 03, 2019, 1:30 PM
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could have a square camera 'like the iPhone 11'
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy A (2020) series are all expected to feature rectangular camera modules on the back. But according to one tipster, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is taking a slightly different direction.

Ishan Agarwal has reason to believe the mid-range Galaxy Note 10 model will feature a square-shaped camera setup on the back “like the iPhone 11” which consists of two rows. The top one should be home to a primary camera and LED flash while the bottom will reportedly house two other sensors. 

Considering the design language expected on Samsung’s future smartphones, it’s unlike the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will resemble the iPhone 11 Pro’s that much. Instead, it’ll probably look a lot more like the Google Pixel 4’s. 

Agarwal expects all of this to be coupled with a flat display that supports S Pen input. The South Korean giant’s popular stylus will apparently come in blue if the Aura Glow version of the phone is purchased and red or black if these variants are acquired. Completing the package should be Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset, which previously powered the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, alongside 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 10 straight out of the box. 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is probably going to be announced in the early months of next year and could be limited to Europe.

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1260; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Phonearena, you guys need to get out more. The iPhone was not the first with a square camera.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

2. joshuaswingle

Posts: 656; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I quoted Ishan Agarwal. "Seems like the Samsung Galaxy Note10 lite will probably have a square camera bump LIKE THE IPHONE 11"

posted on 1 hour ago

whatev
Reply

3. whatev

Posts: 2413; Member since: Oct 28, 2015

Can you help me please? I’ve read the article like 10 times and I still can’t find the part where Joshua says the iPhone 11 Pro was the first with a square camera, please tell me, I’m considering getting some corrective lenses :(

posted on 31 min ago

Charlie2k
Reply

4. Charlie2k

Posts: 159; Member since: Jan 11, 2016

Why do they even refer to the copycat product? Apple saw Huawei had their squared camera and that Huawei was taking over the market. So Apple tried doing the same, add a squared camera. Funny thing is that Huawei has developed and moved on to the next generation cameras. Round. Guess iPhone 13 will have the same.

posted on 19 min ago

