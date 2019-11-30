Galaxy Note 10 Lite might come with an impressive selfie camera

If you think Samsung is done with the smartphone releases for the year, you’re gravely mistaken! Rumors are pointing towards one last hurrah before the end of the decade which should bring us the “lite” versions of the Galaxy S10
and Note 10. Bits and pieces of information have been coming out recently about these new members of the Galaxy family that have left many pondering what’s going on at Samsung HQ.
Earlier, the curtains have been drawn even further apart, revealing more about what the Note 10 Lite
will be about. The device was spotted in the Geekbench database
revealing what will be running under the hood of this new Note. In short, Exynos 9810 paired with 6GB of RAM. What that means is is flagship performance although you shouldn't expect the Note 10 Lite to top any charts.
Now, sources close to DroidShout
reveal another interesting detail. The information suggests that the Note 10 Lite might come with an impressive 32MP selfie camera. If true, that’s definitely an unusual choice likely made with the purpose of differentiating a bit more between the Lite and the standard Notes. Additionally, an ultra-wide camera is mentioned for the main camera module but no word about a telephoto one. This means we might see the camera assembly from the Galaxy S10e
on that smaller Note.
One thing that’s certain is that the Note 10 Lite will also have an S Pen. The device was recently spotted on the FCC’s page but even if it wasn’t, would a Note be a Note without an S Pen? The answer is NO.
The announcement of the Galaxy Note 10
Lite is likely just a couple of weeks away, so we won’t have to wait long before we know everything there is about it. Keep an eye for our coverage of it!
