Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

Galaxy Note 10 Lite might come with an impressive selfie camera

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Nov 30, 2019, 11:54 AM
Galaxy Note 10 Lite might come with an impressive selfie camera
If you think Samsung is done with the smartphone releases for the year, you’re gravely mistaken! Rumors are pointing towards one last hurrah before the end of the decade which should bring us the “lite” versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Bits and pieces of information have been coming out recently about these new members of the Galaxy family that have left many pondering what’s going on at Samsung HQ.

Earlier, the curtains have been drawn even further apart, revealing more about what the Note 10 Lite will be about. The device was spotted in the Geekbench database revealing what will be running under the hood of this new Note. In short, Exynos 9810 paired with 6GB of RAM. What that means is is flagship performance although you shouldn't expect the Note 10 Lite to top any charts.

Now, sources close to DroidShout reveal another interesting detail. The information suggests that the Note 10 Lite might come with an impressive 32MP selfie camera. If true, that’s definitely an unusual choice likely made with the purpose of differentiating a bit more between the Lite and the standard Notes. Additionally, an ultra-wide camera is mentioned for the main camera module but no word about a telephoto one. This means we might see the camera assembly from the Galaxy S10e on that smaller Note.

One thing that’s certain is that the Note 10 Lite will also have an S Pen. The device was recently spotted on the FCC’s page but even if it wasn’t, would a Note be a Note without an S Pen? The answer is NO.

The announcement of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely just a couple of weeks away, so we won’t have to wait long before we know everything there is about it. Keep an eye for our coverage of it!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-Black-Friday-2019-deals-discount-low-price-iPhone-iPad-Apple-Watch-AppleTV-AirPods
Apple Black Friday 2019 deals: Save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, AirPods
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.