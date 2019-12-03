Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look





Samsung might have announced the Galaxy S10 series over nine months ago but that isn't stopping it from developing a new model dubbed the Galaxy S10 Lite that'll be positioned below the existing lineup. Rumors suggest this phone will be a rebranded version of the upcoming Galaxy A91, which has today leaked out entirely in a set of renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles.

Despite the name, it looks more like the Galaxy S11



Further solidifying rumors about Samsung's plans to introduce a unified device lineup next year, the Galaxy A91/Galaxy S10 Lite follows in the footsteps of the Further solidifying rumors about Samsung's plans to introduce a unified device lineup next year, the Galaxy A91/Galaxy S10 Lite follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy Note 10 series by adopting an Infinity-O display with a punch hole in the center. But in reference to its lower price tag and mid-range positioning, the smartphone features a flat version of Samsung's favorite 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.



Much like the recently leaked Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, Samsung's revamped display is accompanied by a pretty small chin and even thinner side bezels. These are all paired with an aluminum frame which houses a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, the typical volume rocker and power button combination on the right side, and a couple of microphones. Unfortunately, just like the Galaxy A90 5G, this new model skips the fan-favorite headphone jack.







Turning the upcoming smartphone over reveals an updated rear panel that ditches the Galaxy S10's horizontal camera layout in favor of a Galaxy S11-like rectangular module in the corner. In the renders provided, it houses four sensors but Steve Hemmerstoffer isn't too sure about this detail and warns that the final Galaxy A91/Galaxy S10 Lite might ship with just three cameras instead.



If the CAD-based images do prove accurate, the setup will likely incorporate an ultra-wide-angle camera, a dedicated depth sensor, the usual primary shooter, and a new periscope-like implementation that supports up to 5x optical zoom. The latter is also expected to make its way on to the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+, although the sensor that's paired with it could be changed.





