Pixel 4a challenger launches in U.S. tomorrow with 6.5-inch display, quad-cameras, and large battery
Another mid-range phone is entering a crowded market in North America as the Motorola One Fusion+ will be launched in North America tomorrow, August 5th. The device has already been made available in India, and certain Europe and Latin American countries. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full Vision display, which is Moto-talk for an edge-to-edge screen. The resolution weighs in at 1080 x 2340 (FHD+) producing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Motorola One Fusion+ can run more than two days between charges thanks to its 5000mAh battery (with a 15W Turbo Charger) and it comes out of the box with an "ultra-clean" version of Android 10 with no bloatware. The My UX feature allows you to customize your home screen using unique icon shapes, fonts, and colors.
Tomorrow, the phone will be available in the U.S. for $399.99. The One Fusion+ will be offered universally unlocked from Motorola. It will compete with the $399 Apple iPhone SE (2020) with its flagship chipset, and the Google Pixel 4a with its flagship rear camera system.