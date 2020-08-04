Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Release dates

Pixel 4a challenger launches in U.S. tomorrow with 6.5-inch display, quad-cameras, and large battery

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 04, 2020, 12:58 PM
Pixel 4a challenger launches in U.S. tomorrow with 6.5-inch display, quad-cameras, and large battery
Another mid-range phone is entering a crowded market in North America as the Motorola One Fusion+ will be launched in North America tomorrow, August 5th. The device has already been made available in India, and certain Europe and Latin American countries. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full Vision display, which is Moto-talk for an edge-to-edge screen. The resolution weighs in at 1080 x 2340 (FHD+) producing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. 

Motorola has outfitted the phone with the Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. On the back, you'll find a rear setup that features a 64MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology (4:1 pixel binning) and Night Vision, an ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree lens, and a 5MP Macro camera for those impossible closeups. In addition, there is a 2MP depth sensor included. Using AI, the phone chooses the perfect settings for the picture you are about to take. For selfies, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a pop-up 16MP camera. The phone features a plastic build and does not offer any water protection.


The Motorola One Fusion+ can run more than two days between charges thanks to its 5000mAh battery (with a 15W Turbo Charger) and it comes out of the box with an "ultra-clean" version of Android 10 with no bloatware. The My UX feature allows you to customize your home screen using unique icon shapes, fonts, and colors.

Tomorrow, the phone will be available in the U.S. for $399.99. The One Fusion+ will be offered universally unlocked from Motorola. It will compete with the $399 Apple iPhone SE (2020) with its flagship chipset, and the Google Pixel 4a with its flagship rear camera system. 

Related phones

One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile massively expands its already impressive 5G coverage with a new world first
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 & Mate 40 Pro 5G leak in full with ginormous cameras, more
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 price will be key to sales growth in H2 2020: report
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless