Pixel 4a challenger launches in U.S. tomorrow with 6.5-inch display, quad-cameras, and large battery

Another mid-range phone is entering a crowded market in North America as the Motorola One Fusion+ will be launched in North America tomorrow, August 5th. The device has already been made available in India, and certain Europe and Latin American countries. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full Vision display, which is Moto-talk for an edge -to-edge screen. The resolution weighs in at 1080 x 2340 (FHD+) producing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.







Motorola has outfitted the phone with the Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. On the back, you'll find a rear setup that features a 64MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology (4:1 pixel binning) and Night Vision, an ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree lens, and a 5MP Macro camera for those impossible closeups. In addition, there is a 2MP depth sensor included. Using AI, the phone chooses the perfect settings for the picture you are about to take. For selfies, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a pop-up 16MP camera. The phone features a plastic build and does not offer any water protection.









The Motorola One Fusion+ can run more than two days between charges thanks to its 5000mAh battery (with a 15W Turbo Charger) and it comes out of the box with an "ultra-clean" version of Android 10 with no bloatware. The My UX feature allows you to customize your home screen using unique icon shapes, fonts, and colors.