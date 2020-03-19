Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A41 mid-ranger goes official with Android 10, triple camera

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 19, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A41 mid-ranger goes official with Android 10, triple camera
When it rains it pours! Samsung has been outing mid-range smartphones like crazy in the last couple of weeks. We've just reported about the Galaxy M21, a mid-end handset introduced in India, which packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Today, Samsung is back with yet another smartphone, the Galaxy A41. This one leaked earlier this month, so today's announcement doesn't really come as a surprise. What's interesting is that the phone was introduced in Japan only, and we don't have information regarding its availability outside this country.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy A41 is not as interesting as the Galaxy M21. The phone sports a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display that features a waterdrop notch. On the back, there's a triple camera (48MP+8MP+5MP) and that's about it since the fingerprint sensor has been moved underneath the display.


Samsung Galaxy A41 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Everything is kept alive by a decent 3,500 mAh battery with support for 15W charging speeds.

Also, as the title says, the Galaxy A41 ships with Android 10 on board, but the phone is also dust and water-resistant (IP68 certified). There's no word on price yet, but we do know it will be available for purchase in black, blue and white starting June.

