Samsung Galaxy A41 mid-ranger goes official with Android 10, triple camera





Samsung Galaxy A41 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Everything is kept alive by a decent 3,500 mAh battery with support for 15W charging speeds.



Also, as the title says, the Galaxy A41 ships with Android 10 on board, but the phone is also dust and water-resistant (IP68 certified). There's no word on price yet, but we do know it will be available for purchase in black, blue and white starting June.