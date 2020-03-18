Samsung Android

Samsung's new mid-range smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 18, 2020, 7:03 PM
Samsung's new mid-range smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
The Galaxy M21 is Samsung's new mid-range smartphone introduced earlier today in India. It's one of the few phones that packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery, but its other hardware specs are quite decent as well for a mid-range device.

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be available for purchase in India for the equivalent of $175, and it will come in two colors: Midnight Blue and Raven Black. Samsung India confirmed the phone will hit the shelves on March 23 and customers will be able to get it from its online store or via Amazon India.

The Galaxy M21 is likely to be exclusively available in India, but if Samsung will bring it to other markets, we expect a slightly higher price. Anyway, let's see why the Galaxy M21 is such a great phone for its class.

Apart from the huge battery, Samsung Galaxy M21 has a triple main camera (48MP+5MP+8MP) or a secondary 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Another important selling point would be the large 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.

On the inside, the M21 packs an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 3.5mm audio jack. Not to mention that the Galaxy M21 will ship with Android 10 right out of the box.

If you plan to purchase one, keep in mind that the price revealed by Samsung India is only for the 4/64GB model. The 6/128GB variant might be priced at around $200, but that's just a guess.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless