Samsung's new mid-range smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M21 will be available for purchase in India for the equivalent of $175, and it will come in two colors: Midnight Blue and Raven Black. Samsung India confirmed the phone will hit the shelves on March 23 and customers will be able to get it from its online store or via Amazon India.
Apart from the huge battery, Samsung Galaxy M21 has a triple main camera (48MP+5MP+8MP) or a secondary 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Another important selling point would be the large 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.
On the inside, the M21 packs an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 3.5mm audio jack. Not to mention that the Galaxy M21 will ship with Android 10 right out of the box.
If you plan to purchase one, keep in mind that the price revealed by Samsung India is only for the 4/64GB model. The 6/128GB variant might be priced at around $200, but that's just a guess.