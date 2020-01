Samsung might bring yet another affordable smartphone to the US

Samsung recently confirmed that it will bring a mid-range smartphone to the US, the Galaxy A51 . More importantly, the smartphone will be picked up by all major carriers in the country so that everyone can get a taste of Samsung's new mid-end lineup.Now we've learned that the Galaxy A51 might not be the only mid-range device to be launched in the US in the coming months. SamMobile reports the Galaxy A01 , one of Samsung's cheaper smartphones, has just been certified by FCC (Federal Communications Commission).Two specific models showed up at FCC recently: SM-A015V and SM-A015T1 . The former designates a phone made for Verizon, while the latter is expected to land at T-Mobile via MetroPCS, probably as a prepaid phone. We're not sure if other carriers will add the Galaxy A01 to their offerings, so don't get your hopes too high.As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A01 is a decent smartphone on paper. It sports a large 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a dual camera with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, a 3,000 mAh battery, and an octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.Samsung Galaxy A01 is not available for purchase anywhere in the world yet, so we don't have any details about its price. However, we do know that it will ship with Android 10 right out of the box.