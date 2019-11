Samsung to launch Galaxy 10th Anniversary Premium Package in select countries

This is more of heads up rather than an FYI news piece since Samsung hasn't revealed the most important details about the product it just announced , but here it goes anyway. The South Korean company plans to launch a bundle that will include some of its popular products like the Note 10 and Galaxy Watch The bundle is called Samsung Galaxy Anniversary Premium Package and will be available in select countries for a price that hasn't been disclosed yet. We suppose price will vary by country, but there's no mention of a suggested retail price in the announcement.At least we know the bundle will contain the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. A silicone cover for the Galaxy Note 10 and two Galaxy Watch straps will be included in the bundle as well.While no exact release date has been revealed, Samsung did say that the Galaxy Anniversary Premium Package will be available in select markets from November. Also, since no markets have been named yet, we can't confirm the bundle will be released in the United States, but a US launch may happen.The probably very expensive bundle will be available for purchase via Samsung's online stores across the world, but there might be some retailers that will offer it as well, so stay tuned for more info about this one.