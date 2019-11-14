Samsung to launch Galaxy 10th Anniversary Premium Package in select countries
At least we know the bundle will contain the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. A silicone cover for the Galaxy Note 10 and two Galaxy Watch straps will be included in the bundle as well.
While no exact release date has been revealed, Samsung did say that the Galaxy Anniversary Premium Package will be available in select markets from November. Also, since no markets have been named yet, we can't confirm the bundle will be released in the United States, but a US launch may happen.
The probably very expensive bundle will be available for purchase via Samsung's online stores across the world, but there might be some retailers that will offer it as well, so stay tuned for more info about this one.
