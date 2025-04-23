(Results) Close-up challenge phones revealed! Find out if you got it right
Last week, we challenged you to identify smartphones using only small parts of their designs. We showed you close-ups of a mix of very popular and more obscure devices. In some cases, the brand was obvious, but the specific model wasn’t.
We’re now ready to reveal the phones we challenged you with, so you can see how well you did. Once you’re done, you can let us know how many you identified correctly, either by voting in our poll or by leaving a comment.
iPhone 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A55
Variety isn’t a strong suit of Samsung’s design language either. That’s why guessing the Samsung Galaxy A55 proved especially challenging and most of you got it wrong. What could’ve helped distinguish the Galaxy A55 from the Galaxy S23 is the positioning of the LED flash. And while the Galaxy S24 FE might look identical, it isn’t available in the Navy Blue color. The devil’s in the details.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Honor Magic 7 Pro
The circular camera bump on the back is a design element seen almost exclusively on Chinese smartphones, though different companies treat the idea differently. On the Honor Magic 7 Pro, which is the device in this photo, the perfectly circular glass module sits atop an asymmetrical bump, adding a bit of character to an otherwise clean design.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Seeing most of the back of a modern phone should make it easy to recognize the model, but not when it comes to Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro Max in this photo proved nearly indistinguishable for most of you, earning the fewest votes. No judgment here. We know the differences between iPhones aren’t on the back.
Nothing Phone (2a)
No other brand can quite compare to Nothing’s design language, but within its own lineup, the company is mostly recycling the same concept. Still, most of you recognized the Nothing Phone (2a) in the photo, likely thanks to its distinctive LED light pattern.
Things that are NOT allowed: