(Quiz) Which phone is this? Test your knowledge in the smartphone close-up challenge!

It's no secret that most smartphones nowadays look quite similar to each other, so telling them apart could sometimes be a challenge even for experts. That’s why we have a new challenge for you - identify the specific smartphone models only by their tiny distinguishable features!

Below are the close-ups of selected smartphones, capturing details that would normally go unnoticed. Now is your time to play detective, guess the specific models, and vote in the polls you see under every photo. We will reveal the answers in a week’s time.

Ready? Scroll down and take your best shot in each poll!

Guess the Apple

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

It’s a triple

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Pretty color

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Open up

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Pretty clean

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Another Apple

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Nothing to see here

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Tactile feeling

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result

Speaking for itself

Which phone is that?

Vote View Result
