(Quiz) Which phone is this? Test your knowledge in the smartphone close-up challenge!

It's no secret that most smartphones nowadays look quite similar to each other, so telling them apart could sometimes be a challenge even for experts. That’s why we have a new challenge for you - identify the specific smartphone models only by their tiny distinguishable features!



Below are the close-ups of selected smartphones, capturing details that would normally go unnoticed. Now is your time to play detective, guess the specific models, and vote in the polls you see under every photo. We will reveal the answers in a week’s time.

Guess the Apple

Which phone is that? iPhone 14 iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 14 26.32% iPhone 15 Pro Max 16.88% iPhone 12 Pro 31.4% iPhone 13 Pro 25.41%

It’s a triple

Which phone is that? Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy M54 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 37.16% Samsung Galaxy A55 26.05% Samsung Galaxy M54 2.68% Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 34.1%

Pretty color

Which phone is that? Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Reno 8 Pro Infinix Zero 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 Samsung Galaxy S22 81.85% Oppo Reno 8 Pro 8.28% Infinix Zero 5G 1.58% Samsung Galaxy A52 8.28%

Open up

Which phone is that? Motorola Razr 40 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 OnePlus Open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Motorola Razr 40 2.87% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 27.31% OnePlus Open 5.13% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 64.68%

Pretty clean

Which phone is that? Huawei Mate 50 Pro Honor Magic 7 Pro vivo X100 Pro Xiaomi 13 Ultra Huawei Mate 50 Pro 19.72% Honor Magic 7 Pro 37.39% vivo X100 Pro 25.92% Xiaomi 13 Ultra 16.97%

Another Apple

Which phone is that? iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro 15.89% iPhone 16 Pro Max 39.95% iPhone 13 Pro Max 27.1% iPhone 15 Pro 17.06%

Nothing to see here

Which phone is that? Nothing Phone 3a Pro Nothing Phone Nothing Phone 2a Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 3a Pro 20.05% Nothing Phone 8.02% Nothing Phone 2a 61.65% Nothing Phone 2 10.28%

Tactile feeling

Which phone is that? Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 CAT S42 Doogee S55 RED Hydrogen One Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 11.39% CAT S42 25% Doogee S55 13.61% RED Hydrogen One 50%

Speaking for itself

Which phone is that? Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Realme 12 Pro Plus Honor X9a Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 37.8% Realme 12 Pro Plus 18.75% Honor X9a 15.18% Xiaomi Mi 11 28.27%

Ready? Scroll down and take your best shot in each poll!