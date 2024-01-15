Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Intro





With five new phones, Redmi enters the new year in the best way it can, giving users a bunch of value-for-money champions with the Note 13 series.





This particular review is for the middle child in this family of five, the Redmi Note 13 Pro. Notice the lack of 5G in the name and in the feature set, but also notice that this is a "Pro" phone. For this particular series, the Pro series indicates an improved 200MP main camera sensor and a faster chip inside the phone.





As for all the rest, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is a big phone with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen and it also has a 5,000mAh battery, just like all five phones in the series.





What’s new about the Redmi Note 13 Pro

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Mid-range Helio G99 chip with 8GB RAM

200MP main camera with sensor crop zoom

8MP ultra-wide camera, but no telephoto camera

5,000mAh battery

67W fast charging, but no wireless charging



Table of Contents:





Redmi Note 13 Pro Specs

The 200MP main camera is the star of the show





Before we dive deep in our experience, here is an overview of the Redmi Note 13 Pro specs:









Redmi Note 13 Pro Design Clean design with clever use of color







The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a clean design with flat sides and relatively slim bezels, while for camera decor, each lens is in its own separate island and Redmi has picked slightly different hues for the camera sections.





The device feels well put together, and it has its power and volume keys on the right, USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster at the top. Having a headphone jack AND an IR blaster is great, and we find it so weird that budget phones like this one provide way more connectivity options than the flagships.









Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in a choice of three colors:

Midnight Black

Forest Green

Lavender Purple



Redmi Note 13 Pro Unboxing









Here is what you can find in the box:

Redmi Note 13 Pro phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector

67W charging brick with USB-A output

Charging cable (USB-A to USB-C)

Silicone case

SIM tool

User manuals



As you can see that is quite the package, including a charger, a case and a pre-applied screen protector, so you can just start using the phone right away. We really like that there is a case included too and we wish more phone makers would do this.





Redmi Note 13 Pro Display



The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 1080p resolution, which is good to see on a mid-range phone

We have run our usual lab measurements to give you a better idea about the quality of this screen.

Display Measurements:









The display hits an impressive 1,036 nits of max brightness when tested on a full white page, which is great for outdoor use. The minimum brightness of 1.9 nits is decent, but we do wish the screen could get even dimmer for more comfortable use at night.





The fingerprint here is an optical one built inside the screen. It works fine, just remember that at night it will light up brighter to read your fingerprint, which some people find a bit disturbing.



Redmi Note 13 Pro Camera The 200MP camera performs well at night



With a 200MP main camera sensor, the Redmi Note 13 Pro offers more than the non-Pro versions in the family.

Thanks to this larger sensor, you have very good performance in low light and you also have high quality zoom at 2X and 4X. This is not quite a replacement for a dedicated telephoto camera (you don't have one here), but it's the next best thing.

You also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera of okay-ish quality. However, the 2MP macro camera is too low-res and images from it lack detail.



Photo Samples









As you can see above, image quality from the main camera is great both during the day and in low light. Photos have a good dynamic range, there are no areas with burned highlights, the exposure is mostly spot on and colors look quite realistic.





The ultra-wide camera, however, is not nearly as good. It does a fine job in good lighting but even then there is not enough detail and in low light there is just too much noise. Similarly the selfie camera does fine in good light, but in slightly dimmer conditions images get very noisy.





Video Quality





Surprisingly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro does NOT support 4K video recording, so we shot at 1080p, which comes with less detail.





If you can live with that, you will find quite decent video stabilization and color reproduction of the 1080p footage. You can also zoom up to 6X digitally, but since this is all digital zoom, the quality drops very quickly.





In low light, there is some noise to the video recordings, so they are not as clean as we'd like, but we would not call the quality bad at all and the video stabilization is again quite decent.



Redmi Note 13 Pro Performance & Benchmarks The Helio G99 chip inside is fine for daily tasks, but slower than rivals



Under the hood, you'd find the MediaTek Helio-G99 chip here coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For daily tasks, this feels just fine, with a mostly smooth experience.

However, compared to the competition, this chip is not nearly as fast and you will feel that with more intense tasks. Below are some benchmarks so you can see the exact difference:





Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 733

2005

347

344

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 994

2765

809

805

Motorola Edge 40 1111

3572

1262

1257

View all





The gaming performance is particularly bad as the Redmi Note 13 has a third of the firepower of a Galaxy A54 5G and a quarter that of a Motorola Edge 40. Gamers and heavy users would be better off with one of those phones instead.





We do, however, like the generous 256GB of on-board storage, and it's nice to see the microSD card support for expandable storage as well.





Redmi Note 13 Pro Software





We have Android 13 here with MIUI 14 on top of it, which is a beat behind the times (Android 14 and Xiaomi's new HyperOS are what you get on more premium phones).





We don't think this older software is a deal-breaker by any means, but one particular feature you should be warned about.





You might run into problems with notifications on this phone. This has been the case with Xiaomi phones for the better part of the last decade and it has everything to do with MIUI aggressively killing background apps. This is obviously done to improve battery life, but it also means that some apps just will not deliver you push notifications on time, a big problem for messaging apps for example.





Redmi defaults to limiting all new apps, and you can try and disable those limitations, but that is no guarantee that you will receive timely notifications.



Of course, there is no such issue on mainstream phones like Galaxies or Pixel phones, so be warned about this on Xiaomi / Redmi phones.



For all the rest, this software runs just fine with smooth animations and transitions.





Xiaomi promises 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the Pro models in the Redmi Note 13 series, including this phone. This means, it will receive:



Redmi Note 13 Pro Battery Big battery, frugal software

With a 5,000mAh battery on board, you have got what it takes to get great battery life.





Add the frugal MIUI on top of that.



We have run our independent battery tests and here is what we got.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:





Video Streaming Higher is better Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 9h 31 min

11h 34 min

10h 10 min

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 7h 44 min

16h 11 min

5h 46 min

Motorola Edge 40 8h 48 min

14h 28 min

5h 1 min

View all





With a score of 9 hours and a half, the Redmi Note 13 Pro beats the competition easily on our YouTube video streaming test, and if you like watching a lot of videos, this is definitely an advantage you should consider.





At the same time, though, on our lighter web browsing test, rival phones did a better job than the Redmi.





Redmi Note 13 Pro Charging Speeds

The Note 13 Pro comes with a 67 watt charger in the box, an impressive speed for a mid-range phone (and nearly twice as fast as the non-Pro Redmi versions).





Here are the actual charging speeds we measured:





Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 37

69

0h 51 min

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 27

45

1h 21 min

Motorola Edge 40 No data

No data

0h 55 min

View all





You get a nearly 70% charge in just 30 minutes, while a full top up happens in just 51 minutes. It's really cool having the option to juice up your phone so quickly.





There is no wireless charging support, but we can easily overlook that with such fast wired charging. Oh, and Galaxy phones and iPhones can only dream of such speeds!





Redmi Note 13 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics

The loudspeakers on the Redmi are quite decent and they get pretty loud, but probably more important for many is that you have a 3.5mm headphone jack which you can use to plug in your good old headphones. Unlike wireless buds, you don't need to charge those traditional headphones, which is a big advantage too.

Haptics are quite average here, they get the job done, but are not quite as tight and sharp as on more expensive devices.





Redmi Note 13 Pro Competitors



The Redmi Note 13 Pro is listed at a price of 350 euro, so its right next to some very popular competitors.



The big name here is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. It has an official price of 490 euro, but is currently regularly sold for around 360 euro, and the Motorola Edge 40, with an official price of 600 euro, is also now available at around 360 euro.









Learn more here: