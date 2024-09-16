Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Report lists iPhone 15 shortcomings that were fixed in iPhone 16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
Report lists iPhone 15 shortcomings that were fixed in iPhone 16
Instead of introducing groundbreaking changes with the iPhone 16 series, Apple addressed some of the complaints that customers had with previous iterations, with bigger changes reserved for next year.

In the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains Apple's reasoning for three of the main iPhone 16 upgrades.

First up is the dedicated Camera Control button, which is present on all four models. Over the years, iPhones have garnered a reputation for being the best camera phones and this is seemingly why Apple decided to add a camera button to its newest phones. In the press release for the iPhone 16, Apple writes that Camera Control "elevates the camera experience on the iPhone 16 lineup."

The second change will not be visible to buyers but it will improve the day-to-day experience. The iPhone 15 Pro was slammed for overheating issues and while Apple tried to play it down by claiming software was to be blamed, reports said that design was the culprit.

Apple seems to have confirmed those suspicions by redesigning the iPhone 16's internals for better heat dissipation.

The company says that the iPhone 16 Pro's new mechanical architecture promotes better thermal management and efficiency, leading to a 20 percent improvement in sustained performance.

And, lastly, even though iPhones are known for their superb battery life, everyone's always yearning for more, which is why the new phones offer better battery life.

Apple doesn't list battery capacities but it does say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be able to play videos for 33 hours straight - four more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that the Pro models pack bigger batteries, which makes sense, considering they are bigger in size than their predecessors and have room for larger batteries. Additionally, the aforementioned internal design and iOS 18's advanced power management will also help extend battery life.

All these changes coupled with the powerful A18 chip will make the iPhone 16 a trusty daily driver but a lack of glitzy features will likely prevent an upgrade supercycle from happening.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

The premium outdoor-friendly Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire watch is on sale at a towering discount
The premium outdoor-friendly Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire watch is on sale at a towering discount
Vivo's thinnest phone with 5,500 mAh battery tipped to launch this month
Vivo's thinnest phone with 5,500 mAh battery tipped to launch this month
EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies
EU watchdog complains that Epic Games, EA, and others are deceiving youngsters with in-game currencies
Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain
The high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 is $400 off at Motorola and is a true bargain
Apple starts selling refurbished iPad Pro and iPad Air models
Apple starts selling refurbished iPad Pro and iPad Air models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless