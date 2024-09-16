Report lists iPhone 15 shortcomings that were fixed in iPhone 16
Instead of introducing groundbreaking changes with the iPhone 16 series, Apple addressed some of the complaints that customers had with previous iterations, with bigger changes reserved for next year.
In the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains Apple's reasoning for three of the main iPhone 16 upgrades.
In the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains Apple's reasoning for three of the main iPhone 16 upgrades.
First up is the dedicated Camera Control button, which is present on all four models. Over the years, iPhones have garnered a reputation for being the best camera phones and this is seemingly why Apple decided to add a camera button to its newest phones. In the press release for the iPhone 16, Apple writes that Camera Control "elevates the camera experience on the iPhone 16 lineup."
The second change will not be visible to buyers but it will improve the day-to-day experience. The iPhone 15 Pro was slammed for overheating issues and while Apple tried to play it down by claiming software was to be blamed, reports said that design was the culprit.
Apple seems to have confirmed those suspicions by redesigning the iPhone 16's internals for better heat dissipation.
The company says that the iPhone 16 Pro's new mechanical architecture promotes better thermal management and efficiency, leading to a 20 percent improvement in sustained performance.
And, lastly, even though iPhones are known for their superb battery life, everyone's always yearning for more, which is why the new phones offer better battery life.
Apple doesn't list battery capacities but it does say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be able to play videos for 33 hours straight - four more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Reports suggest that the Pro models pack bigger batteries, which makes sense, considering they are bigger in size than their predecessors and have room for larger batteries. Additionally, the aforementioned internal design and iOS 18's advanced power management will also help extend battery life.
All these changes coupled with the powerful A18 chip will make the iPhone 16 a trusty daily driver but a lack of glitzy features will likely prevent an upgrade supercycle from happening.
