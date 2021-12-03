Poll: Which is the best phone material? Plastic vs Glass vs Metal vs Ceramic

Poll: Which is the best phone material? Plastic vs Glass vs Metal vs Ceramic3
There’s one aspect where modern smartphones still differ and it’s the material they’re built from. Even though glass sandwich phones still rule the premium segment, you can still find metal phones (the Pixel 5 has a metal body, albeit covered with polycarbonate and with a huge cutout for the wireless charging coil inside).
Each of these materials has its own pros and cons, and before making a decision, let’s quickly go through all of them.
Plastic
Plastic is obviously the cheapest option, although some plastics are expensive to produce and can compete with glass and metal. Plastic is generally a petroleum-based product, some plastics can be recycled easier than others but let’s see what are the pros and cons when talking about smartphone materials.
Metal
Metal used to rule the flagship smartphone territory when wireless charging and 5G were both just a distant dream. Things change though, and nowadays metal phones are extremely rare.
Glass
Glass is the preferred smartphone material in the past couple of years, and for a good reason.
There are much more pros than cons to the so-called glass sandwiches. And here they are.
Ceramic
Ceramic is a great glass alternative. It’s much harder, and won’t scratch - some ceramics are harder than any metal you’d use in your day-to-day activities, so they just can’t scratch. But ceramic phones have their issues.
So there you have it. The pros and cons of all major smartphone materials. I know most of you use cases anyway, but maybe if you had your perfect material in your hand you wouldn’t do so? Vote in our poll and tell us what is your favorite material for building phones out of.
