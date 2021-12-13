Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone?0
When it comes to children, though - things are starting to get tricky. Children are fragile creatures, and deciding what’s right for them can be quite difficult. Just look at the question in the title - it’s bound to open a giant can of worms.
Pros and cons of getting your kid a smartphone
There are hundreds of studies on the subject, and some of them contradict each other. You can spend days trying to make sense of it, and still find yourself empty-handed. So, let’s try to employ some common sense here.
And then there’s the gaming debate - most modern mobile games are highly addictive and they run on almost any smartphone. So chances are your kid will be spending hours and hours looking at the screen. Of course, there are ways to limit kids’ exposure to smartphones (Google Family Link and other parental control tools) but giving your kid a smartphone may seem like giving a nuclear weapon to… well, a kid.
And it’s very subjective - some parents are really careful and try to shield their kids from the online horrors, while others set some ground moral rules and let their kids navigate the digital sea more or less on their own.
Let us know what you think. What’s the right time to give your kid a smartphone? I’ll share my own experience here - my son got his first smartphone when he was 8 years old and starting first grade. He’s almost 10 now and we haven’t had any problems with it, other than the little devil begging us to extend his gaming time limit.
