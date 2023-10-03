Pixel Watch 2 leak unveils automatic workout tracking feature
The upcoming Made by Google event is just around the corner, and all eyes are on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, not to be overlooked is the Pixel Watch 2, making its debut a year after its predecessor. All the rumors and leaks are shortly about to be either confirmed or debunked, with the latest one falling right into the mix, too.
The significant improvement here is the watch's ability to recognize when you start and stop working out, pausing the tracking accordingly. So, for example, if you're cycling and decide to take a stroll, it should automatically pause the workout.
In contrast, the previous Pixel Watch lacked this automatic tracking feature. While the Fitbit app could detect basic workouts like walks or runs, the watch itself couldn't autonomously start, pause, or stop a workout when necessary. It's a step up, for sure.
Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to run on Wear OS, likely Wear OS 4, and given Google's ownership of Fitbit, it's expected to maintain Fitbit integration. The fitness features could include standard health tracking elements like a heart rate sensor, ECG, blood oxygen tracker, detailed sleep tracking, and step-by-step navigation.
Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, known for Pixel leaks, recently shared on X (via 9to5Google) that the Pixel Watch 2 will feature an automatic workout tracking feature. This includes start, stop, and pause functionalities, a welcome addition to the Pixel Watch lineup. Essentially, the Pixel Watch 2 detects your workout type when you begin and allows you to initiate tracking with a button or dismiss it if you're not interested.
It's a minor but practical addition. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 would be catching up with the standard automatic workout-tracking found in many health-focused smartwatches and trackers. If the leaks hold up, it will track details like pace, heart rate, and laps.
The significant improvement here is the watch's ability to recognize when you start and stop working out, pausing the tracking accordingly. So, for example, if you're cycling and decide to take a stroll, it should automatically pause the workout.
In contrast, the previous Pixel Watch lacked this automatic tracking feature. While the Fitbit app could detect basic workouts like walks or runs, the watch itself couldn't autonomously start, pause, or stop a workout when necessary. It's a step up, for sure.
Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to run on Wear OS, likely Wear OS 4, and given Google's ownership of Fitbit, it's expected to maintain Fitbit integration. The fitness features could include standard health tracking elements like a heart rate sensor, ECG, blood oxygen tracker, detailed sleep tracking, and step-by-step navigation.
Additionally, the watch may feature Google's once-per-second heart rate tracking and possibly incorporate a temperature sensor, aligning with trends seen in competitors like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Galaxy Watch 6.
Things that are NOT allowed: