Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal
If you've been waiting for a meaningful price cut before purchasing the wireless Bluetooth AirPods, here is your opportunity. Amazon has the second-generation version of the extremely popular accessory with the wireless charging case priced at an all-time low. Normally you'd have to shell out $199 for the combination, but Amazon will sell it to you for just $154.99. That works out to a discount of $44.01 or 22%.
The second-generation AirPods were launched this past March and thanks to the H1 chip that replaced the W1 component employed in the original model, users have always-on Siri. Say the "Hey Siri" hotword and Apple's virtual digital assistant will be activated. The H1 chip also allows the second-gen AirPods to have better battery life than the OG unit.
According to an anonymous source familiar with Apple's plans, it expects to ship 60 million pairs of AirPods this year, double the number it delivered last year. That number includes shipments of the original, second-generation and new premium version of the accessory.
Meanwhile, we can't say for sure how long Amazon will be able to keep the second-generation AirPods in stock at this price. If you have been stalking the AirPods hoping to pick up a pair on the cheap, you might want to pounce on this deal before it is too late.
