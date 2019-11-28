Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories Apple Deals Wearables

Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 28, 2019, 9:53 AM
Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal
If you've been waiting for a meaningful price cut before purchasing the wireless Bluetooth AirPods, here is your opportunity. Amazon has the second-generation version of the extremely popular accessory with the wireless charging case priced at an all-time low. Normally you'd have to shell out $199 for the combination, but Amazon will sell it to you for just $154.99. That works out to a discount of $44.01 or 22%.

Now get this; Amazon is giving you the opportunity to buy the second-generation AirPods with the wireless charging case for less than $100. Successfully apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and you'll get another $60 off which takes the price down to $94.99. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal anywhere.

The second-generation AirPods were launched this past March and thanks to the H1 chip that replaced the W1 component employed in the original model, users have always-on Siri. Say the "Hey Siri" hotword and Apple's virtual digital assistant will be activated. The H1 chip also allows the second-gen AirPods to have better battery life than the OG unit.

According to an anonymous source familiar with Apple's plans, it expects to ship 60 million pairs of AirPods this year, double the number it delivered last year. That number includes shipments of the original, second-generation and new premium version of the accessory.


Meanwhile, we can't say for sure how long Amazon will be able to keep the second-generation AirPods in stock at this price. If you have been stalking the AirPods hoping to pick up a pair on the cheap, you might want to pounce on this deal before it is too late.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

amazon-black-friday-deals-wireless-headphones-bluetooth-speakers
Check out Amazon's best Black Friday deals on top wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers
-£210
Sony-Xperia-1-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 1d 9hPremium Sony Xperia 1 ditches high price tag with new Black Friday deal
Walmart-Black-Friday-deals-2019
Walmart Black Friday deals
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
-35%
Motorola-One-Zoom-130-discount-Amazon-UK-today-only
Expires in - 9h 32minThe Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-11-pro-max-Samsung-s10-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: Great savings on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Note 10

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.