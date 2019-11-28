Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal





Now get this; Amazon is giving you the opportunity to buy the second-generation AirPods with the wireless charging case for less than $100. Successfully apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and you'll get another $60 off which takes the price down to $94.99. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal anywhere.





The second-generation AirPods were launched this past March and thanks to the H1 chip that replaced the W1 component employed in the original model, users have always-on Siri. Say the "Hey Siri" hotword and Apple's virtual digital assistant will be activated. The H1 chip also allows the second-gen AirPods to have better battery life than the OG unit.







According to an anonymous source familiar with Apple's plans, it expects to ship 60 million pairs of AirPods this year, double the number it delivered last year . That number includes shipments of the original, second-generation and new premium version of the accessory.









Meanwhile, we can't say for sure how long Amazon will be able to keep the second-generation AirPods in stock at this price. If you have been stalking the AirPods hoping to pick up a pair on the cheap, you might want to pounce on this deal before it is too late.

