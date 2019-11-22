Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories iOS Apple

Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 22, 2019, 4:13 PM
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Apple's wearables unit is on fire thanks to the Apple Watch and the AirPods. The former is the most popular smartwatch in the world and the latter are the most popular earbuds. During Apple's fiscal fourth-quarter (July through September) the company's wearables division reported a tremendous 54% jump in revenue year-over-year to $6.52 billion. A report published today by Bloomberg cites anonymous people "familiar with the company's production plans" who say that Apple will double shipments of the wireless Bluetooth accessory to 60 million units this year. The report notes that demand for the pricier $249 AirPods Pro has greatly exceeded expectations.

Unveiled late last month, the high-end AirPods Pro features water resistance and noise cancellation. And with three different silicon tips to choose from, users can customize the fit so that the earbuds stay in their ears. Those with the first or second-generation AirPods are constantly worried about the buds falling out of their ears. With Transparency mode enabled, AirPods Pro wearers can hear outside noises. By pressing the force sensor on the AirPods Pro located on the stem, users can switch between Transparency mode, Active Noise Cancellation, and disabling both features. When Active Noise Cancellation is enabled, a microphone facing outwards detects ambient sounds that are quashed by the anti-noise technology used on the device. At the same time, an inwards-facing microphone listens for internal noises which are also canceled by the AirPods Pro anti-noise technology.

The Apple AirPods had 50.2% of the "hearables" market during the second quarter


Right now, those ordering the AirPods Pro on Apple's website have to wait two to three weeks before the accessory is shipped. The contract manufacturers that Apple employs to assemble the earbuds are running at full steam. Other companies are trying to build up their factories' technical capabilities to wrangle a deal out of Apple to produce the product. Currently, the AirPods are being manufactured by two firms out of China (Luxshare Precision Industry Co. and Goertek) and one located in Taiwan (Inventec Corp). The units delivered from China are subject to the import tax that the U.S. currently imposes on certain products shipped from China.


According to IDC, during the second quarter of this year Apple had 50.2% of the "hearables" market with Samsung a very distant second with a 10.2% market share. While the latter's Galaxy Buds are second behind Apple, the gang in Cupertino has another top ten listing with the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Besides Samsung, Apple does have competition in the true wireless sector from Sony, Google (soon to launch), Amazon and Microsoft's upcoming Surface Earbuds. This category covers completely wireless earbuds. The difference between true wireless earbuds and wireless earbuds can be illustrated by looking at the original Google Pixel Buds and the new (yet to launch) Pixel Buds. The former pairs with a phone wirelessly but has a cable connecting the left and right earbuds; the new Pixel Buds are completely wireless with no cables anywhere.

Counterpoint analyst Pavel Naiya wrote, "Apple also edged rivals because true wireless as a category is the preferred choice over wireless earphones, due to factors like better sound quality, portability, and ease of use." Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro was fifth on the list while the Samsung Galaxy Buds were third followed by Sony's true wireless offering. 57% of those surveyed said that they have the AirPods in mind as a possible choice when the time comes to purchase a true wireless wearable.  

Apple introduced the OG AirPods in December 2016 and the second-generation AirPods were launched this past March. Priced at $159 with a wireless charging case, the latter AirPods debuted the H1 chip bringing "always-on" Siri to the accessory. That same chip is also employed on the AirPods Pro.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

6 Comments

audibot
Reply

1. audibot

Posts: 678; Member since: Jan 26, 2017

there you go again alan thinking apples the greatest and only apple has earbud sales. the sales wouldn't be that high if people could by just 1 to replace the lost one that fell out

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1123; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Must be the name. Competition has lower price, better audio and much more battery endurance.

posted on 1 hour ago

RevolutionA
Reply

4. RevolutionA

Posts: 461; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

The name has all that reflects in their products which you can't use because you can't afford

posted on 56 min ago

chargerboy
Reply

3. chargerboy

Posts: 1; Member since: 1 hour ago

Most people don’t care about audio. They want whatever Apple makes. Sad but true.

posted on 1 hour ago

darkkjedii
Reply

5. darkkjedii

Posts: 31561; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

My favorite Apple product, outside of the Apple Watch.

posted on 45 min ago

VariableCheapskate
Reply

6. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 195; Member since: May 29, 2019

Not from any audio enthusiasts, again.

posted on 24 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras
att-5g-network-consumer-launch-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g
AT&T's real 5G network for the masses is launching at last with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-Samsung-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: BOGOs on Apple iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, LG phones
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.