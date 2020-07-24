Oppo's upcoming Apple Watch copycat to be revealed on July 31
The teaser put out by Oppo shows some of the smartwatch's curves, which is why we're happy to report that this will be the first Apple Watch to run a Google OS. In all seriousness, Oppo's upcoming wearable device looks very similar to the Apple Watch, at least when it comes to form factor.
Oppo is not a newcomer in the smartwatch industry, but the upcoming model will be the first to use Google's Wear OS. As some of you probably know, the original Oppo Watch runs the company's proprietary Color OS which is based on Android. Anyway, we'll learn more about Oppo's upcoming smartwatch next week if no leaks occur in the meantime.