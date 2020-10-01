iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

OnePlus

OnePlus introduces OnePlus World: a virtual world focused on the OnePlus 8T and other products

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 01, 2020, 5:09 AM
OnePlus introduces OnePlus World: a virtual world focused on the OnePlus 8T and other products
We all know 2020’s been a very strange year. All that has been going on with the world and some cliché-sounding “new normal” statements contribute to the feel of strange-ness in 2020. As we have basically had online-only reveals for a lot of new devices recently, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new Pixel 5, there seems to be little to bring to the table to make a social-distanced event entertaining. Or is there? Apparently, OnePlus has got that answer.

OnePlus is introducing OnePlus World: a virtual world where you will be able to watch the upcoming OnePlus 8T unveiling, but you can also watch other OnePlus unveilings… with your friends. The OnePlus World offers you to create a virtual avatar of yourself, that you can pick the style and looks of, to better represent yourself. Games that you can play alone or with friends help you earn points and even participate in competitions for daily top 100s. At the end, if you make it to the top 500 winners, you even have a chance to get yourself a OnePlus 8T. 

OnePlus seems to plan to unveil the OnePlus 8T flagship in there too. The company did use VR/AR to reveal the OnePlus Nord, having Nord-interested people download an app and visualize the whole presentation and announcement of the powerful mid-ranger. Now, OnePlus takes it a step further, making the experience of witnessing the new OnePlus 8T with your friends in a virtual game-like setup. You can use a guest account or an OnePlus account to access it and look around.

