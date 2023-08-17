Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

OnePlus Open release might face delay amidst Nokia-OPPO patent conflict

OnePlus
OnePlus Open release might face delay amidst Nokia-OPPO patent conflict
We've known for a while that OnePlus is following the lead of its main competitors and is working on a foldable phone named the OnePlus Open. The first thing we all wonder about when it comes to a new smartphone is when it will be released. The OnePlus Open was initially set to launch in August, but there's been talk of a delay due to a last-minute screen replacement problem, and now it looks like it's facing another setback.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority), the global launch of the OnePlus Open might be pushed back to late September or early October. This delay isn't just because of the screen issue but also due to a patent dispute between OPPO and Nokia.



OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo, owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics. Although OnePlus operates independently, it shares some resources with Oppo, such as R&D and manufacturing.

Back in 2021, Nokia took legal action against Oppo for infringing on patents in four countries: England, France, Germany, and India. Nokia's move came after Oppo declined to renew a licensing agreement that allowed them to use certain patents. This situation led to OPPO having to stop selling its phones and OnePlus devices in Germany.

If OnePlus wants to release its new foldable phone without any complications, it will likely need to settle the matter and agree to sign another licensing agreement for multiple years.

Despite potential delays, the OnePlus Open remains an exciting prospect. OnePlus seems to be bringing top-notch hardware to the table with the OnePlus Open. The phone is expected to come with flagship-level specifications, in true OnePlus fashion.

As for the anticipated release date, it's all based on rumors. So, as usual, we'll have to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know for certain when we can expect this new foldable smartphone to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless