OnePlus Open release might face delay amidst Nokia-OPPO patent conflict
We've known for a while that OnePlus is following the lead of its main competitors and is working on a foldable phone named the OnePlus Open. The first thing we all wonder about when it comes to a new smartphone is when it will be released. The OnePlus Open was initially set to launch in August, but there's been talk of a delay due to a last-minute screen replacement problem, and now it looks like it's facing another setback.
Back in 2021, Nokia took legal action against Oppo for infringing on patents in four countries: England, France, Germany, and India. Nokia's move came after Oppo declined to renew a licensing agreement that allowed them to use certain patents. This situation led to OPPO having to stop selling its phones and OnePlus devices in Germany.
If OnePlus wants to release its new foldable phone without any complications, it will likely need to settle the matter and agree to sign another licensing agreement for multiple years.
Despite potential delays, the OnePlus Open remains an exciting prospect. OnePlus seems to be bringing top-notch hardware to the table with the OnePlus Open. The phone is expected to come with flagship-level specifications, in true OnePlus fashion.
As for the anticipated release date, it's all based on rumors. So, as usual, we'll have to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know for certain when we can expect this new foldable smartphone to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold.
According to tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority), the global launch of the OnePlus Open might be pushed back to late September or early October. This delay isn't just because of the screen issue but also due to a patent dispute between OPPO and Nokia.
OPPO Find N3 Flip China launch is scheduled for end of August.— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 16, 2023
OnePlus Open Global launch is expected to happen by late September - early October.
Apparently the delay is not just due to display switch but also due to the Nokia - OPPO royalty case.
OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo, owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics. Although OnePlus operates independently, it shares some resources with Oppo, such as R&D and manufacturing.
