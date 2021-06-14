Realme X9 Pro price and specs leak

Weibo leakster Arsenal has graced us with some new details about the future mid-range handset by Realme, the X9 Pro. The tip was first caught and reported on by MySmartPrice , and it reveals the expected launch price as well as some more detailed specifications than what we already knew.





Back in March, an earlier Weibo leak had stated that the phone would sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a back camera boasting 108 megapixels.





However, some of this information seems to stand corrected, as we now find out that the processor will actually be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 , a go-to system-on-a-chip for budget flagships.





There will also be a 32MP selfie snapper (sporting a Sony IMX616 sensor), a main 50MP back camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), and an extra 16MP ultrawide-angle back camera. While slightly disappointing compared to the 108MP originally expected, it is a decent triple-camera setup for its price.





Speaking of cost, the leak claims that the phone is set to launch in China in two variants, for two different prices.





The version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for 2699 Chinese Yuan, or roughly USD $422.

The version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will go for 2999 Yuan, or an estimated USD $469.





The X9 Pro will also have fifth-generation scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass in the front and back. The front, for that matter, will be a 6.55-inch Samsung SuperAMOLED micro-curved display. The memory, as we said, comes in LPDDR4x 8GB and 12GB variants, and the battery is reported to be a surprising 4500mAh.





There will be two speakers on the aluminum alloy frame, sporting Dolby panoramic sound.





Here is full report, quoted directly from Weibo:



