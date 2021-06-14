Realme X9 Pro price and specs leak
Weibo leakster Arsenal has graced us with some new details about the future mid-range handset by Realme, the X9 Pro. The tip was first caught and reported on by MySmartPrice, and it reveals the expected launch price as well as some more detailed specifications than what we already knew.
Back in March, an earlier Weibo leak had stated that the phone would sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a back camera boasting 108 megapixels.
There will also be a 32MP selfie snapper (sporting a Sony IMX616 sensor), a main 50MP back camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), and an extra 16MP ultrawide-angle back camera. While slightly disappointing compared to the 108MP originally expected, it is a decent triple-camera setup for its price.
- The version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for 2699 Chinese Yuan, or roughly USD $422.
- The version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will go for 2999 Yuan, or an estimated USD $469.
The X9 Pro will also have fifth-generation scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass in the front and back. The front, for that matter, will be a 6.55-inch Samsung SuperAMOLED micro-curved display. The memory, as we said, comes in LPDDR4x 8GB and 12GB variants, and the battery is reported to be a surprising 4500mAh.
There will be two speakers on the aluminum alloy frame, sporting Dolby panoramic sound.
Here is full report, quoted directly from Weibo:
Summarize the real me X9 Pro parameters: 6.55 inch Samsung E3 SuperAMOLED high-brush flexible micro-curved screen; Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, LPDDR4x memory + UFS3.1 flash memory; 4500mAh battery, 65W SuperVOOC2.0 enhanced version; front 3200 Megapixel Sony IMX616, rear 50 million pixel Sony IMX766 main camera (1/1.56 inches, full pixel omnidirectional focus) + 16 million Sony IMX481 ultra-wide angle + 2 million black and white; Corning fifth-generation Gorilla Glass front and rear, 6 series full Aluminum alloy middle frame; dual speakers, Dolby panoramic sound, Z-axis linear motor, full-featured NFC, the price is expected to be 8G+127G 2699 yuan, 12G+256G 2999 yuan.