OnePlus 11 undercuts other premium phones by even wider margin after radical price cut

There are plenty of great smartphones out there, but if your budget doesn't extend far enough to buy a premium phone, Woot has got your back. The Amazon-owned retailer has knocked the OnePlus 11 down to its lowest price.





The OnePlus 11 was already a standout in its class because of its low price. It cut all the right corners and kept all the desired attributes, from smooth performance to an impressive screen.





OnePlus 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $255 off (36%) $444 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot





The screen is 6.7-inch and is beautifully smooth, owing to the 120Hz refresh rate. The circular camera array gives the phone a distinct identity, so if you are someone who likes stuff with a bit of personality, you may prefer it over other phones as most of them have pretty much the same rear design.





Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which has been paired with at least 8GB of RAM. It's swift and lag-free and the graphics performance is particularly impressive. This means that whether you are going back and forth between apps or playing a demanding game, the phone will handle everything confidently. The phone never gets hot, thanks to the Cryovelocity VC Cooling system.





It has a 5,000mAh battery inside which will help you cruise through a day of use. It supports blistering fast 80w charging and requires only 27 minutes to go from zero to full.





The phone's triple camera array is capable enough to satisfy a casual user in the most challenging of situations. It has a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP ultrawide snapper, and a 32MP 2x telephoto module. The photos it shoots are rich and beautiful with plenty of details.





At $699, the OnePlus 11 is already more affordable than comparable phones, and currently, Woot has it on sale for $255 off. This drives the price of the phone down to $444.99. That's a price you'd normally pay for a mid-tier phone.



