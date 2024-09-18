Older iPhones score phone call recording and live transcripts in latest iOS 18.1 beta





The major story with iOS 18 .1 DB4 is the fact that it finally delivers phone call recording to all older iPhone models that are eligible to get iOS 18 . The call recording feature was previously exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , but that's no more. That was weird, as the call recording feature doesn't require Apple Intelligence to function.





So, how will the phone recording work on iPhones going forward?









While you're on a call, a new icon will appear in the top left of the call screen. Tap on that icon and an audible alert message will be heard by all participants, informing them that the call will be recorded.





iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max and Thereafter, the phone will get record straight into the Notes app, along with an automatically generated transcript of the call. Provided that you're using a device that is compatible with Apple Intelligence(/Pro Max and iPhone 16 series), an AI-generated summary will also be created.





However, AI summarize might probably gloss over some details that might interest you, and therefore we reckon that even a simple transcript could be that much more useful.



