Nothing screams new money like an expensive phone with a case, new report suggests

Smartphones are nowhere near as durable as they used to be back when Nokia was the coolest phone brand. Phone makers can boast all they want about new tougher front and back panels but the truth is, no one knows if a phone will survive if you accidentally drop it. That's why most people put cases on their phones. Not the ultra-rich though.





In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about "stealth wealth" and "quiet luxury." These terms define the understated but high-quality, rare, and of course expensive products that the old-money people use. These items are low-key but luxurious and the only people who recognize their true value are those who were also born into old money.





It looks like the uber-rich people have a new way to silently communicate their financial status. They don't put their expensive phones in cases.

Anyone can buy an expensive smartphone but only a rich person can buy it twice





Time A caseless smartphone is the latest symbol of stealth wealth, per amagazine report. Premium smartphones cost upward of $1,000. That's not a small amount for most people and repairs can often be costly. So, as a precaution, most people use the best cases and screen protectors





Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been seen with phones without cases. Other wealthy people are following suit. They don't need a case because replacing a smartphone won't be a problem for them.









Some might interpret this behavior as a sign of carelessness but that's not necessarily true. Wealthy people often prioritize money and convenience over the monetary price of things and since cases come with their own problems, such as heft and dirt in crevices, some people, particularly those who can afford to, prefer to avoid this inconvenience altogether.









Meanwhile, the phone case market is expected to grow from $21.61 billion in 2020 to $35.81 billion in 2028. Does it mean that broken phones will knock some sense into the ultra-rich? Or will the concentration of global net wealth intensify even more in the next five years, reducing the number of people who we classify as super wealthy? Check back in 2028 to find out. It's important to remember that TV shows have been instrumental in pushing the narrative that the affluent class uses naked phones. But let's not forget that they might be getting paid by phone manufacturers to show off their phone's logo or unique design. What better way to market a phone?

Of course, not everyone with an au naturel phone secretly wants you to know they are rich. Some people simply think that their phones are far too beautiful to be hidden in a case.