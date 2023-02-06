The best Galaxy S23 series screen protectors - our top picks





If you're reading this article, chances are you already pulled the trigger on a Galaxy S23 series phone, but in case you haven't done so yet, there are some cool trade-in deals and other promos below. You can also check out our best Galaxy S23 cases pick to round up your protection suite.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $830 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for just $550 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $830 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1379 99 Pre-order at Samsung With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $500! Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $100 preorder credit to arrive at up to $620 savings with a trade-in! $620 off (55%) Trade-in Gift $499 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab the Galaxy S23 for just $350 with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump! The same bonus credit from the exclusive offer here, gratis storage tiers, and up to $350 trade-in start the Galaxy S23 price at just $350! That includes a $100 store credit for accessories and Samsung-exclusive colors like Lime or Graphite you can only get at its store! $510 off (59%) Trade-in Gift $349 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung



Jump to section:





Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors



Let's start with the Galaxy S23 Ultra - it's the biggest, most expensive model and arguably the best of the bunch. The display of the Ultra is flatter than the one on its predecessor but it's still technically curved, which means you'll need a special screen protector, and all the rules of thumb apply here as well - plastic screen protectors will be easier to apply, while tempered glass ones will protect your phone better.





ZAGG - InvisibleShield Fusion VisionGuard Defense





We're starting our list with an entry from ZAGG - the specialist in smartphone screen protection. This InvisibleShield series is almost an industry standard when it comes to screen protection. This one is specifically designed and made for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its curved screen.





This Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector is made from a special polymer that makes it nearly unbreakable, scratch-resistant and it also works with under display fingerprint scanners. There's also an antimicrobial coating to keep nasty bugs off, and an oleophobic one to protect the screen from smudges. Application is easy with the included EZ frame, which is extra helpful when it comes to curved screen protectors. To top it all off, this protector has a built-in blue-light filter that stops up to 40% of the blue light to protect your eyes and your good night sleep.





You can't go wrong with the InvisibleShield Fusion VisionGuard Defense, it's one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors out there.

ZAGG - InvisibleShield Fusion VisionGuard Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector ZAGG - InvisibleShield Fusion VisionGuard Defense Curve Blue Light Filtering Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $59 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy S23+ screen protectors







The Galaxy S23+, the often overlooked middle sibling, packs a punch despite its tendency to play second fiddle. For a more in-depth look, check out our Galaxy S23+ Review . Protective cases for the Plus model are a tad easier to install, due to its flat screen, and the durability is also better. Here are some good Galaxy S23+ screen protector to consider.





Spigen Tempered Glass Galaxy S23 Plus Screen Protector





Spigen is another well-known entity in the smartphone accessories world. The Korean brand is popular with its smartphone cases, which offer great bang for the buck but there are screen protectors as well, and they are also great. This tempered glass Galaxy S23+ screen protector is a great example.





It's rated at 9H hardness, which means you don't have to worry about scratches (unless you own a lot of diamond rings), and it also comes with other bells and whistles such as an oleophobic coating, installation frame, super precise dimension that are compatible with all S23+ cases, and more. Last but not least, you're getting two sheets at a very affordable price.

Spigen Tempered Glass Galaxy S23 Plus Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Glas.tR EZ Fit], [Case Friendly] - 2 Pack, 9H hardness Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S23 screen protectors





The smallest of them all - the Galaxy S23 - is quite appealing to people who like compact phones. It's right there with compact kings like the Asus Zenfone 9, and the Pixel 6a but pack much more punch. Protecting the Galaxy S23 is important, even though the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 should help in keeping the display shatter free. A layer of tempered glass on top can't hurt, and if you break it, you can just reapply another one, no expensive repairs required. Here's some decent Galaxy S23 screen protectors to choose from.





DOME GLASS Whitestone Samsung Galaxy S23 Screen Protector





We begin with a high-end option, the Dome Glass screen protector, which is frequently regarded as one of the best available and is often listed in "best screen protectors" articles. This screen protector for the Galaxy S23 features ultra-violet adhesive technology with a UV lamp included and comes in a pack of two.





With a 9H hardness rating and an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints, it offers excellent protection. Additionally, it reduces harmful blue light by up to 25% with its integrated blue light filter, while still maintaining the touch sensitivity of the Galaxy S23's screen.





It's not cheap but we bet the repair of your Galaxy S23's screen would be even more expensive.

DOME GLASS Whitestone Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 Full Tempered Glass Shield with Liquid Dispersion Tech [Easy to Install Kit] Smart Phone Screen Guard - Two Pack Buy at Amazon





Conclusion





That's all for now. Your Samsung Galaxy S23 device is now fully protected with the best screen protector available. As the latest Samsung flagship series, the Galaxy S23 is the top choice for Android users and you should take all the necessary measures to protect the S23 and keep it like new, as long as possible. It's still early days and there are just a couple of entries but this list of screen protectors will continue to expand, so be sure to check back regularly for updates.



