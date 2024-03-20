Up Next:
Nothing invites its community to design and launch a special edition Phone 2a
Following that super secret "industry-first" tease we got a few days ago from Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, we finally have the reveal of what that was all about. It turns out that Pei and his Nothing team are looking to the community this time to design a special edition of the Nothing Phone 2a, and the winning design will be put into production. This product will be called the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition.
This will be a six-month process in which the community will have the opportunity to contribute their ideas and vote on their favorite designs. The project will be broken up into four stages, and participants can take part in any of them that match their skill set. From designing the hardware to designing stock wallpapers, the packaging the phone will come in, or managing the marketing campaign. The goal is to create a phone that truly reflects the creativity and innovation of the community.
The four stages will be announced before they begin and are defined as follows:
- Stage 1 - Hardware Design (Opens on March 26th): Put your unique twist on the Phone (2a)'s design. The winner of this stage will have a chance to work directly with the Nothing industrial design team.
- Stage 2 - Wallpaper Design (May): Take the winning design from stage 1 and create wallpapers that complement that hardware design. The winning wallpaper collection will be included in the final product.
- Stage 3 - Packaging Design (June): Dream up a special unboxing experience. This design should take into consideration the winning designs from both stage 1 and stage 2.
- Stage 4 - Marketing Campaign (July): Craft a knockout marketing plan for the launch. The winner of this stage will get to work with Nothing's brand and creative team to develop the perfect campaign for the phone's launch.
Source: Nothing
At each stage the submissions will be voted on separately by the community and then by internal judges at Nothing. The winners of each stage will then be flown to Nothing's headquarters in London for the final launch event, which will take place later in the year. Updates, rules, and guidelines for participation will be detailed at each of the stages via the Nothing Community page.
Things that are NOT allowed: