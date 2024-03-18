Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”

Nothing
“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”
If you’re a fan of Nothing, you should mark the March 20 date in your calendar.

That’s when Nothing will release something new: nobody has any idea what it’s going to be. There are breadcrumbs, though. In Nothing’s official X/Twitter account, there’s a super short video with the company’s CEO Carl Pei, and Julie from Nothing’s Content Team.


The video is an excerpt from a conversation between the two. Whatever they’re discussing, it’s been presented as “an industry first”:

Julie: So I think this is a bit of industry first. Why do you think other companies haven’t done this before:

Carl Pei: Well, it’s uh…

Then, the video fades, and “March 20” is printed on the screen.

What a cliffhanger!

The fans come up will all kind of theories about Nothing’s March 20 announcement:

  • The Nothing Phone (3)
  • Underwear with a Glyph design
  • Some kind of software update
  • Another set of earbuds

What’s your guess?

