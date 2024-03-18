Up Next:
“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”
If you’re a fan of Nothing, you should mark the March 20 date in your calendar.
That’s when Nothing will release something new: nobody has any idea what it’s going to be. There are breadcrumbs, though. In Nothing’s official X/Twitter account, there’s a super short video with the company’s CEO Carl Pei, and Julie from Nothing’s Content Team.
Julie: So I think this is a bit of industry first. Why do you think other companies haven’t done this before:
Carl Pei: Well, it’s uh…
Then, the video fades, and “March 20” is printed on the screen.
The fans come up will all kind of theories about Nothing’s March 20 announcement:
What’s your guess?
What a cliffhanger!
- The Nothing Phone (3)
- Underwear with a Glyph design
- Some kind of software update
- Another set of earbuds
