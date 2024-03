“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”

Julie: So I think this is a bit of industry first. Why do you think other companies haven’t done this before:



The Nothing Phone (3)

Underwear with a Glyph design

Some kind of software update

Another set of earbuds

If you’re a fan of Nothing, you should mark the March 20 date in your calendar.That’s when Nothing will release something new: nobody has any idea what it’s going to be. There are breadcrumbs, though. In Nothing’s official X/Twitter account, there’s a super short video with the company’s CEO Carl Pei , and Julie from Nothing’s Content Team.The video is an excerpt from a conversation between the two. Whatever they’re discussing, it’s been presented as “an industry first”:Then, the video fades, and “March 20” is printed on the screen.What a cliffhanger!The fans come up will all kind of theories about Nothing’s March 20 announcement:What’s your guess?