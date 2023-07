Nothing Phone (2) size comparison vs iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and others

The new Nothing Phone is mostly similar to its predecessor, but there are ever-so-slight differences in the design and size department. For starters, we now have a slightly curved aluminum side frame that boosts the ergonomics and makes the phone slightly more comfortable to hold and use. Next up, Nothing has fitted a slightly larger display with thinner bezels, but the overall diagonal still does not exceed 6.7 inches in size.













So, the Nothing Phone (2) is now official , presenting yet another intriguing option in the upper mid-range segment. Starting at $599, the phone is a much improved and perfected version of the first Nothing Phone, with beefier internals and a promising new camera system. At the same time, signature features like the unique Glyph Interface are back with a bang and improved a lot.