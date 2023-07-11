Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Nothing Phone (2) size comparison vs iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and others

Nothing Phone (2) size comparison
So, the Nothing Phone (2) is now official, presenting yet another intriguing option in the upper mid-range segment. Starting at $599, the phone is a much improved and perfected version of the first Nothing Phone, with beefier internals and a promising new camera system. At the same time, signature features like the unique Glyph Interface are back with a bang and improved a lot.

The new Nothing Phone is mostly similar to its predecessor, but there are ever-so-slight differences in the design and size department. For starters, we now have a slightly curved  aluminum side frame that boosts the ergonomics and makes the phone slightly more comfortable to hold and use. Next up, Nothing has fitted a slightly larger display with thinner bezels, but the overall diagonal still does not exceed 6.7 inches in size. 

Here's the difference between the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2) in terms of size? Albeit small, there are differences.

Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2)
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches

162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight

7.10 oz (201 g)

Nothing Phone (1)
Nothing Phone (1)
Dimensions

6.27 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (194 g)

See the full Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1) size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


But how does the phone stack up against some of the more popular options out there, namely the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro? Is the Nothing Phone (2) more compact than the rest of its similarly sized rivals or not? Let's visualize the differences:

Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2)
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches

162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight

7.10 oz (201 g)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches

160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


How does the Nothing Phone (2) fare up against some smaller but also wildly popular devices, like the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7?

Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2)
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches

162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight

7.10 oz (201 g)

Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm

Weight

6.07 oz (172 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Dimensions

5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches

146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.93 oz (168 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.



