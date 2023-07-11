Nothing Phone (2) size comparison vs iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and others
So, the Nothing Phone (2) is now official, presenting yet another intriguing option in the upper mid-range segment. Starting at $599, the phone is a much improved and perfected version of the first Nothing Phone, with beefier internals and a promising new camera system. At the same time, signature features like the unique Glyph Interface are back with a bang and improved a lot.
The new Nothing Phone is mostly similar to its predecessor, but there are ever-so-slight differences in the design and size department. For starters, we now have a slightly curved aluminum side frame that boosts the ergonomics and makes the phone slightly more comfortable to hold and use. Next up, Nothing has fitted a slightly larger display with thinner bezels, but the overall diagonal still does not exceed 6.7 inches in size.
Here's the difference between the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2) in terms of size? Albeit small, there are differences.
But how does the phone stack up against some of the more popular options out there, namely the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro? Is the Nothing Phone (2) more compact than the rest of its similarly sized rivals or not? Let's visualize the differences:
How does the Nothing Phone (2) fare up against some smaller but also wildly popular devices, like the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7?
Things that are NOT allowed: