New Asus ROG Phone 8 high-res images pop up ahead of launch
For those of you who can’t get enough of Asus’ upcoming gaming phone, the ROG Phone 8, we have more high-resolution pictures showing the device from just about every angle (via MySmartPrice).
Of course, if you’re not that excited about the next flagship coming from Asus and you’ve already seen the previous leaked pictures, you won’t be missing much. The ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are expected to be officially unveiled on January 16.
While specs are clearly better than the ROG Phone models launched 2-3 years ago, the design seems to have changed too. One thing that I appreciate about the upcoming ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro is the flat, non-glossy design. It’s a big improvement coming from the ROG Phone 5, which not only feels massive, but it’s also very slippery due to the glossy back.
In the camera department, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is supposed to impress. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the upcoming flagship is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera that uses Sony’s IMX890 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 32-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom.
Both ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are reportedly IP68-certified. They will be powered by 5,500 mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support and run Android 14 right out of the box.
Although they will initially be available in China, Asus will definitely launch both models in other countries soon afterward. If you’re a fan of the series and already own one of the previous ROG Phone models, there are definitely reasons to upgrade.
As far as specs go, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is rumored to boast a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Also, it’s safe to assume that Asus will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside, as well as up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory.
