Moto E7 Power's latest benchmark listing is quite disappointing

The Moto E7 Power is one of Motorola's upcoming mid-range smartphones and from what we've been able to gather regarding its specs, it won't as impressive as the US company's other products in the same mid-level tier.Previous reports
pointed out the Moto E7 Power will be equipped with a rather new MediaTek Helio G25 processor, the same CPU that powers the Moto E7. However, a recent listing at Geekbench
, a benchmark tool very popular among smartphone users, indicates that that information might not be entirely accurate.
Spotted by NashvilleChatterClass
, the Moto E7 Power mentions a different chipset, one that's very old, the MediaTek Helio P22. Now, the thing with running a benchmark on an unreleased device is that it might not be accurate.
The final version of the Moto E7 Power might be powered by the newer Helio G25 chipset, or it might not. The Geekbench listing also confirms the smartphone will pack 4GB RAM, but other than that there's nothing else worth mentioning.
Rumor has it that the Moto E7 Power will feature a dual-camera setup (13MP + 2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a generous 5,000 mAh battery. For reasons unknown, Motorola has decided to put Android 10 on this one, but we hope that will change by the time it goes official.
