Microsoft updates Outlook for Android to offer Samsung Fold support

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 15, 2020, 7:05 AM
Microsoft updates Outlook for Android to offer Samsung Fold support
Microsoft has updated its Outlook app for Android, adding two-screen and foldable devices support and optimization. “The side-by-side views you know and love are now optimized for the two screens on your Samsung Fold and your tablet. Log onto Outlook and enjoy the familiar pairings of your inbox with an email, or your agenda with an event,” reads the changelog.

The iOS version of the popular software also receives an update, although it only brings performance improvements and bug fixes in the absence of dual-screen or foldable Apple devices. Earlier last month, Microsoft released another update to Outlook for Android, adding the Play My Email feature. It allows the app to read new emails and upcoming events as users receive them on their smartphones.

You can download the latest version (4.2035.2) of the Microsoft Outlook app from the Google Play Store. Respectively, version 4.55.0 is available for download on the App Store.

