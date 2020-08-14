Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft adds new Play My Email feature to Outlook on Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 1:41 PM
Microsoft adds new Play My Email feature to Outlook on Android
Time is the most precious commodity these days. As more people are doing multiple tasks at the same time to try to gain some time, service providers have been trying to offer us solutions that would make multitasking smoother.

Using artificial intelligence to execute various tasks or narrate texts is one of the important aspects that make multi-tasking easy to achieve. The most important mobile apps already offer users the option to interact with them via voice. Microsoft's Outlook app was lacking such a feature until recently, but if you're using an Android phone as your daily driver, you'll be pleased to know that the issue has been addressed.

Microsoft announced earlier today that it's adding Play My Emails to Outlook on Android devices. As the name suggests, Play My Emails allows the app to read your new emails as you receive them on your smartphone.

On top of that, the feature can also read our upcoming events and lets you reply quickly using just your voice. The bad part is that Play My Emails is only available for eligible accounts in English in the United States. Regardless of that, we believe that's a first step towards the new normal.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you
Popular stories
You got sad there are no earbuds in the US Note 20 box, so Samsung will give you a set
Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless