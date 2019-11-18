Microsoft to discontinue Cortana for Android and iOS in some countries
In a post on Cortana's support page, Microsoft announced that it's making changes to the service offered by the personal digital assistant, which requires the company to discontinue support for Cortana.
The move will prevent those tho created Cortana content like reminders and lists to access them via the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher. However, they will still be accessible through Cortana on Windows.
Another alternative for those who still want to use Cortana reminders and lists is to download the Microsoft To Do app, which automatically syncs all of the above. We don't know if Cortana for Android and iOS will be discontinued in other countries in the coming months, but if you're living in one of the three countries mentioned, just know that the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported after January 31, 2020.
1 Comment
1. Crispin_Gatieza
Posts: 3166; Member since: Jan 23, 2014
posted on 20 min ago 0
