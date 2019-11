Microsoft to discontinue Cortana for Android and iOS in some countries

If you're running an Android or iOS device as your daily driver, chances are that you're using Google Assistant and/or Siri as your main personal digital assistant. It looks like Microsoft is aware of that and decided to kill off Cortana in some countries.In a post on Cortana's support page , Microsoft announced that it's making changes to the service offered by the personal digital assistant, which requires the company to discontinue support for Cortana.However, Microsoft won't drop Cortana entirely, as the services will be integrated into Microsoft 365 productivity apps. Anyway, as part of the changes, on January 31, 2020, Microsoft will end support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS in three markets: Australia, Canada, China, India, Mexico, Germany, Spain, and the UK. (via The Verge and Engadget ).The move will prevent those tho created Cortana content like reminders and lists to access them via the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher . However, they will still be accessible through Cortana on Windows.Another alternative for those who still want to use Cortana reminders and lists is to download the Microsoft To Do app , which automatically syncs all of the above. We don't know if Cortana for Android and iOS will be discontinued in other countries in the coming months, but if you're living in one of the three countries mentioned, just know that the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported after January 31, 2020.