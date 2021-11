Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram

On the bright side, if you’re using WhatsApp, you’re quite safe since Meta has already provided users with end-to-end encryption for messages

Meta, formerly known as Facebook , was quite adamant in regards with the security of its apps, but the social giant has yet to keep some of its promises. Although it did provide Messenger users with end-to-end encryption for video and audio calls about a month ago , default end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram messages has been delayed once again.It’s been almost two years since Meta started working on end-to-end encryption for its messaging service, and while the feature was expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest, the company announced this week that delivering what it promised will take even longer.Antigone Davis, Meta’s head of safety, told the Sunday Telegraph (via The Guardian ) that their company was forced to delay the end-to-end encryption feature for its messaging services until at least 2023.