Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
iOS Android Apps

Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was quite adamant in regards with the security of its apps, but the social giant has yet to keep some of its promises. Although it did provide Messenger users with end-to-end encryption for video and audio calls about a month ago, default end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram messages has been delayed once again.

It’s been almost two years since Meta started working on end-to-end encryption for its messaging service, and while the feature was expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest, the company announced this week that delivering what it promised will take even longer.

Antigone Davis, Meta’s head of safety, told the Sunday Telegraph (via The Guardian) that their company was forced to delay the end-to-end encryption feature for its messaging services until at least 2023.

We’re taking our time to get this right and we don’t plan to finish the global rollout of end-to-end encryption by default across all our messaging services until sometime in 2023.

On the bright side, if you’re using WhatsApp, you’re quite safe since Meta has already provided users with end-to-end encryption for messages.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise
by Daniel Petrov,  0
A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro
-$80
Waze blames a glitch for sending drivers into dead end roads
by Alan Friedman,  0
Waze blames a glitch for sending drivers into dead end roads
Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow
by Alan Friedman,  3
Before the Apple Watch there was the Seiko WristMac; rare find goes up for bids tomorrow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless