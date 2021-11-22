Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram

Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram0
Antigone Davis, Meta’s head of safety, told the Sunday Telegraph (via The Guardian) that their company was forced to delay the end-to-end encryption feature for its messaging services until at least 2023.
We’re taking our time to get this right and we don’t plan to finish the global rollout of end-to-end encryption by default across all our messaging services until sometime in 2023.
On the bright side, if you’re using WhatsApp, you’re quite safe since Meta has already provided users with end-to-end encryption for messages.