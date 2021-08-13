Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

Facebook brings end-to-end encryption to Messenger audio and video calls

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Facebook brings end-to-end encryption to Messenger audio and video calls
Facebook has finally added end-to-end encryption to Messenger voice and video calls, an important feature that many of the rival apps already provide. Starting today, Facebook will roll out the option to make voice and video calls end-to-end encrypted on Messenger. Additionally, smoother controls for disappearing messages will be included in the update too.

Messenger users who want to benefit from encrypted voice and video calls must manually enable the new feature. Moreover, in order for end-to-end encryption to work, the other recipients have it enabled too.

The updated controls over disappearing messages now provide more option for users in the chat to choose the amount of time before the new messages disappear, from as few as 5 seconds to as long as 24 hours.



End-to-end encryption won’t work for Messenger group chats and calls, but Facebook announced it will start testing the feature in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the social network revealed something called “delivery controls,” which should prevent unwanted interactions by decided who can reach a chats list and will be unable to send you messages.

Finally, Facebook will start testing end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs. The test will be limited to adults in certain countries who will have the option to opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram.

