Mark your calendar: Sony's next smartphone, Xperia 5 V, launch date is confirmed

Sony has already released two new smartphones to the market this year. The Xperia 1 V , one of Sony's most expensive flagship phones, was launched in May and just recently became available for purchase in the United States . Additionally, the Japanese tech giant introduced the Xperia 10 V , a budget-friendly option. Now, Sony is gearing up to reveal the next smartphone in its lineup, the Xperia 5 V.Traditionally, Sony releases phones from the Xperia 5 series in the second half of the year. Staying true to this pattern, the company has chosen September 1 as the launch date for the Xperia 5 V. The event will be live-streamed and will start at 16:00 Japan Time or 09:00 am CEST.