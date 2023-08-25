Mark your calendar: Sony's next smartphone, Xperia 5 V, launch date is confirmed
Sony has already released two new smartphones to the market this year. The Xperia 1 V, one of Sony's most expensive flagship phones, was launched in May and just recently became available for purchase in the United States. Additionally, the Japanese tech giant introduced the Xperia 10 V, a budget-friendly option. Now, Sony is gearing up to reveal the next smartphone in its lineup, the Xperia 5 V.
Earlier speculations indicated that the Xperia 5 V would boast 16GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Xperia 5 IV, which has 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone will probably come with Android 13 pre-installed.
While there haven't been many leaks and rumors about the Xperia 5 V, it's reasonable to assume that it will continue to sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Once again, a 5000mAh battery is expected to provide ample battery life. Of course, all these details will be confirmed in just a week.
Traditionally, Sony releases phones from the Xperia 5 series in the second half of the year. Staying true to this pattern, the company has chosen September 1 as the launch date for the Xperia 5 V. The event will be live-streamed and will start at 16:00 Japan Time or 09:00 am CEST.
Light the way with Xperia. One week until our new product announcement on SonyXperia YouTube!— Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) August 25, 2023
Set your reminder for 1st Sept, 2023 – 16:00 Japan time / 09:00 CEST.#Sony#Xperia#SonyXperia#ProductAnnouncement#NextXperia#3in2pic.twitter.com/tgNqSNoh3f
Rumors surrounding the Xperia 5 V suggest that this time, unlike its predecessor, it will feature only two cameras, a main (wide) snapper and an ultra-wide lens. Interestingly, it's likely that the phone will retain the 3.5mm earphone jack. Powering the Xperia 5 V is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same one found in some of the best Android smartphones this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.
Earlier speculations indicated that the Xperia 5 V would boast 16GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Xperia 5 IV, which has 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone will probably come with Android 13 pre-installed.
While there haven't been many leaks and rumors about the Xperia 5 V, it's reasonable to assume that it will continue to sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Once again, a 5000mAh battery is expected to provide ample battery life. Of course, all these details will be confirmed in just a week.
Things that are NOT allowed: