Sony Xperia 1 V is now available for purchase in the US
One of the most expensive flagship smartphones unveiled this year, the Xperia 1 V is finally available for purchase in the United States. Sony opened pre-orders for its very expensive premium phone back in May and stated that it won’t start shipping the Xperia 1 V until July 28.
To incentivize customers to pre-order the phone, Sony offered two freebies: a pair of Linkbuds and a $50 gift card. The thing is that the deal is still available even if you didn’t pre-order the Xperia 1 V, so make sure to pick the bundle that includes the two gifts if you’re considering the phone.
The Xperia 1 V heavily relies on its photography features to entice customers into buying it. The phone comes with the next-generation Exmor T image sensor, specifically developed by Sony. Thanks to its AI processing power, the image quality should be twice as good as its predecessor in low light. Additionally, the new Exmor T image sensor promises to provide top-of-the-line colors.
Since this is Sony’s new flagship, it’s no surprise that the 6.5-inch OLED display features 4K resolution, support for 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Another highlight of the phone is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD).
The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that features 30W wired charging support, but it can also be used for reverse wireless charging.
Speaking of which, the Xperia 1 V can be purchased either via Sony’s official website or Amazon. Both retailers offer the freebies, so it’s a matter of preference. It’s worth mentioning though that Sony is also adding 5x Sony Rewards in case you order the phone through its website. If you want to buy one, you’ll have to come up with no less than $1,400 outright.
Sony’s premium phone features a triple-camera that comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera with dual pixel PDAF and optical image stabilization, a second 12-megpaixel telephoto camera with continuous optical zoom, and a third 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It’s important to add that these feature Zeiss optics.
