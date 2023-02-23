Benchmark test shows Xperia 5 V equipped with 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC



The next iteration of Sony's compact smartphone line, the Xperia 5 V, has allegedly been put through the Geekbench benchmark test (via a post on Weibo ) which revealed some of the phone's specs. The most interesting is probably the 16GB of RAM that the phone will sport on at least one variant of the device if the Geekbench test is legit. There have been other phones, such as the OnePlus 11, that offer a variant carrying 16GB of memory.





If you recall, the compact version of Sony's Xperia handsets usually are powered by the same chipset, have the same memory and storage, and sport the same camera array as found on the latest full-sized flagship Xperia phone. The Kalama motherboard listed on the Geekbench test is also found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 line and the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro. So in other words, we can expect the Xperia 5 V to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Android 13 will be pre-installed







The Geekbench test also revealed the model number of the Sony 5 V which will be XQ-DQ72. Considering that the Xperia 5 IV was released last September, we still have quite a few months to go before Sony unveils the Xperia 5 V. As a result, we could see many more leaks and tips for the phone that might help us flesh out the device. We'd be amiss if we didn't mention that the phone had a single-core score of 1439 and a multi-core score of 5071 on Geekbench.









We'd imagine that the Xperia 5 V will continue to feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Once again, a 5000mAh battery would be expected to keep the lights on.







On paper, Sony's phones look good and they even include a 3.5mm earphone jack. But for one reason or another, Sony has had a problem expanding its fan base. In 2021 the company started to get some traction but it has a long way to go before it has a decent market share. Yet, the company's IMX image sensors for smartphones own the top market share in the industry.





What can Sony do to become a stronger competitor in the smartphone market? Is it the naming scheme? Is it because U.S. carriers don't sell Sony handsets? In the states, you can buy Xperia handsets from Sony's website, Best Buy, Amazon, New York's B&H Photos, and other places.

