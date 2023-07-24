Sony Xperia 5 V promotional video got leaked: less cameras, lower price?
This May, we got to see Sony's new high-end flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, and the company's latest budget-friendly option, the Xperia 10 V. All that's left for 2023 is for the tech giant to announce the upcoming Xperia 5 V. Well, given that what seems to be a promotional video of the phone just came out, it is safe to say that we are getting closer to said announcement.
More likely than not, we are talking about a main (wide) snapper and an ultra-wide here. Also, we can see the Zeiss branding on the lower camera, which should indicate the Sony Xperia 5 V will keep the company's anti-glare coating that prevents light artifacts/leaks from appearing in images (something the iPhone cameras are infamous for).
The most intriguing and exciting news this leaked promotional video gives us, however, really is the lack of a third camera. The main positive consequence that can come out of this decision from Sony is for the Xperia 5 V to arrive at a lower price than the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which launched at $999. Even a $100 price drop (mind you it might be more) would be a welcome change.
Sony announced the Sony Xperia 5 IV at the beginning of September last year, so we can expect to see the Sony Xperia 5 V around the same time in 2023.
The leaked video comes from a Reddit user by the nickname JB2Unique, and it gives us some insight into what to expect next from Sony. The most obvious of all the changes that we can spot is that the Xperia 5 V will come with a dual camera system on the back, unlike the previous generation, which came with a set of three cameras. (via AndroidAuthority)
Lastly, for the fans who enjoy their music via wired headphones, it seems Sony is keeping that dream alive with the Xperia 5 V, just like its other phones that came out this year.
