Lenovo's upcoming gaming phone leaks in hands-on pictures

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 06, 2021, 8:40 PM
Lenovo's upcoming gaming phone leaks in hands-on pictures
Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, might be of little interest to consumers in the United States, but this shapes up to be an interesting piece of technology. Not only that, but several pictures of the phone reveal an unusual design for Lenovo's device.

Spotted by XDA Developers, the hands-on photos published on Weibo, the Chinese social network, show a rather weird smartphone. Although the design language follows the same pattern as Lenovo's Legion handset, it remains unusual even for a gaming smartphone.

Just like the predecessor, the Legion 2 Pro will feature all sorts of ports and, probably, a pop-out camera. We also know that Lenovo's upcoming top-tier handset will be equipped with what the company calls a dual cooling system.


Most of the phone's hardware specs have already been revealed by Lenovo, but the devil is in the details, so there are probably a lot of details left to be unveiled later this week. Without further ado, the Legion 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it will boast a huge 6.92-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Also, the phone will packs a more than generous 5,500 mAh battery with 90W Super Flash Charge support. As far as the camera goes, we know Lenovo will include a 64-megapixel main camera, as well as a secondary 44-megapixel selfie snapper.

Lenovo's Legion 2 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled on April 8, and it's expected to go on sale in China sometime this month. The bad news is that it's unlikely to be available in the US, in case you're eyeing one.

