Lenovo's upcoming gaming phone leaks in hands-on pictures
Spotted by XDA Developers, the hands-on photos published on Weibo, the Chinese social network, show a rather weird smartphone. Although the design language follows the same pattern as Lenovo's Legion handset, it remains unusual even for a gaming smartphone.
Most of the phone's hardware specs have already been revealed by Lenovo, but the devil is in the details, so there are probably a lot of details left to be unveiled later this week. Without further ado, the Legion 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it will boast a huge 6.92-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Also, the phone will packs a more than generous 5,500 mAh battery with 90W Super Flash Charge support. As far as the camera goes, we know Lenovo will include a 64-megapixel main camera, as well as a secondary 44-megapixel selfie snapper.
Lenovo's Legion 2 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled on April 8, and it's expected to go on sale in China sometime this month. The bad news is that it's unlikely to be available in the US, in case you're eyeing one.
