Lenovo to reveal its powerful top-tier gaming phone on April 8
Lenovo has decided to bring its Legion gaming laptop series to the mobile space, which is why the company's next gaming smartphone is called Legion 2 Pro. The powerful device will be officially introduced in China on April 8, the company confirmed earlier today on Weibo (via MyFixGuide).
The rest is expected to be revealed on April 8, and while we're excited to learn more about the phone's innovative dual-turbo cooling system, we can't overlook the fact that this is unlikely to go on sale in the United States.