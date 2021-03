Lenovo to reveal its powerful top-tier gaming phone on April 8

The gaming phones seem to be trending this first half of the year, as many Chinese manufacturers have already launched such products in the first months of 2021. Nubia and Xiaomi recently revealed their flagship gaming phones, but Asus is back with its ROG lineup too.Lenovo has decided to bring its Legion gaming laptop series to the mobile space, which is why the company's next gaming smartphone is called Legion 2 Pro. The powerful device will be officially introduced in China on April 8, the company confirmed earlier today on Weibo (via MyFixGuide ).There are a couple of things that we already know about the upcoming Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, such as the fact that the phone will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. Also, the phone should feature up to 110W fast-charging support via dual Type-C charging ports.The rest is expected to be revealed on April 8, and while we're excited to learn more about the phone's innovative dual-turbo cooling system, we can't overlook the fact that this is unlikely to go on sale in the United States.