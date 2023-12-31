Leaks reveal Galaxy S24 preorder gifts, reduced prices, and better video recording capability
It's almost 2024 folks, which means the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is only 17 days away now. Leaks continue to pile up about Samsung's upcoming phones, with the latest ones revealing the bonuses early buyers will get, more attractive pricing, and Galaxy S24 Ultra camera improvement.
A recent report said that the base Galaxy S24 model and the Galaxy S24 Plus might be a little more affordable than their predecessors, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a little pricier, at least in Europe.
Noted tipster ICE UNIVERSE has added a touch of credibility to that rumor by stating that his source also told him that the prices may go down. This is roughly in line with an earlier report that Samsung doesn't want to drive away buyers by raising prices. It's also one of the reasons why Samsung has reportedly cut some corners, such as not equipping the phones with more RAM.
Apparently, Samsung has produced the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus in larger quantities than last year as it's very optimistic about the upcoming phones. The company is betting big on AI-powered features like live translation, better nighttime shots, and generative edits to boost the sales of the new series.
ICE also claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be able to shoot 4K 120fps videos. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can record both 8K and 4K videos, but 8K videos are capped at 30fps and 4K videos are capped at 60fps. This will increase the chances of the Galaxy S24 Ultra becoming the best camera phone of 2024.
That said, ICE isn't sure if the feature will make it to the final product.
Like every year, Samsung is going to reward early adopters with pre-order bonuses. South Korean leaker yeux1122 says Samsung will give buyers double the storage for free if they pre-order the phone. Other incentives include discount coupons for either the Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Buds FE.
