Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Leaker who got their hands on iPhone 16 Pro's screen has an exciting detail to share

By
0comments
Leaker who got their hands on iPhone 16 Pro's screen has an exciting detail to share
I am having a hard time believing rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro will not be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro. First off, the screen size for both Pro models is expected to expand, which is anything but a small change, especially considering that this is the first increase since 2020. The phones are also rumored to get bigger camera sensors as well as a Capture button. And, according to a fresh leak, they will also have the thinnest bezels of any phone.

You may argue over whether having the thinnest bezels is supposed to be a flex and this quality alone won't be enough to make the iPhone 16 Pro one of the best phones of 2024, but it will surely help with the phone's aesthetics.

According to Weibo leaker Setsuna Digital, the iPhone 16 Pro will have 1.2mm bezels, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max's border will be 1.15mm. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels measure 1.71mm, and the iPhone 14 Pro has 2.15mm bezels.

The leaker apparently got their hands on the display and measured the bezels themself.



Apple is rumored to employ the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to make the bezels on its upcoming phones ultra thin. This tech will allegedly not only slim down the top, left, and right bezels, but also the bottom bezel, which was considered challenging before.

In addition to improving how the phones look, the thinner bezels will presumably also allow Apple to increase the screen size on the Pro models without a proportional increase in their dimensions.

So even though the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are pretty much guaranteed to be physically larger than their predecessors, the change won't be profound, thanks to the thinner bezels.

Apple's suppliers were previously said to be struggling with Apple's requirements, but it looks like all issues have been taken care of, and the iPhone 16 series is on track for the rumored September launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals

Latest News

What is this feature being tested by Instagram that has users leaving the platform?
What is this feature being tested by Instagram that has users leaving the platform?
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Internet bill is about to go up for millions of Americans
Internet bill is about to go up for millions of Americans
The NSA explains what you can do to better protect your iOS or Android phone
The NSA explains what you can do to better protect your iOS or Android phone
Five men arrested after ripping off Apple for $12 million by exchanging fake iPhones for real ones
Five men arrested after ripping off Apple for $12 million by exchanging fake iPhones for real ones
Cleaner layout, easier navigation, improved search coming to updated Settings app in iOS 18
Cleaner layout, easier navigation, improved search coming to updated Settings app in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless