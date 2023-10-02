Take a look at these leaked Galaxy S24+ renders and spot the differences with the last generation
The next Galaxy Unpacked event is slowly approaching, and the leaks have been intensifying in the past couple of weeks. Last week, we got a leak that rounded up all known Galaxy S24 specs, and a couple of days ago, we got to see the renders of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Now, thanks to OnLeaks, we have the last piece of the visual puzzle, namely the renders of the middle child in the family, the Galaxy S24+. The CAD renders unsurprisingly show the same picture we already saw with the previous leaks, refining the design of the last-generation Galaxy phones.
If we compare these dimensions to the predecessor, it turns out that the S24+ will be shorter and narrower but just a hair thicker than the S23+. As for the overall design, we let you be the judges, but it looks very similar to one big smartphone family that just launched.
The Galaxy S24 family is believed to arrive a little earlier next year; we're looking at an official announcement on January 18, according to one of the numerous leaks. This early date could be an attempt from Samsung to break the inertia of the iPhone 15 series, which hit stores on September 22.
Samsung Galaxy S24+ rumored specs:
Display
- 6.7 inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen
- 1200 x 2480 pixels
- 393 ppi
- Always-on Display, HDR10+, 1600 nits (peak)
- Corning Gorilla Glass
- 120 Hz Refresh Rate
- Punch Hole Display
- 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Triple Rear Camera with OIS
- 32 MP Front Camera
Chipset and memory
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Chipset
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Base Memory
- 5000 mAh Battery
- 45W Fast Charging
- 25W Wireless Charging
- 10W Reverse Charging
