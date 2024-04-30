I'm hyped about the gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max, so hear me out

Big iPhone 16 Pro Max means a bigger display (obviously)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Big iPhone 16 Pro Max means more space to fit a nice generous battery in there

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The big iPhone 13 Pro Max battery eliminated these worries, and I even forgot battery was still a concern for some people. Yep, every couple of days or so I'll have to charge it, depending on how much I am using it. And with time, the battery of the 13 Pro Max gets older and slowly (but surely) starts holding less charge.





Recommended Stories

Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 11h Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 9h 39 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 19h 5 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 14h 19 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 8h 39 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7h 13 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 4h 11 min View all

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Portability - who cares, phones are big anyway

iPhone 16 Pro Max

I remember carrying my tiny iPhone 8 in my pocket (it barely fit even then!), and then when I got the iPhone 13 Pro Max , the phone didn't fit at all (of course it won't). Nuisance? Not so much, as I was also carrying a bag anyway. And it's a worthwhile compromise even for people who are not used to a bag - because of the big screen and the battery that I mentioned in the previous two points.





Two camps: compact phone fans and big phone fans

Let's briefly explore a couple more compact phone pros so I can show you why they are not as relevant to me.





A compact phone is more comfortable to hold while talking

Easier to type one-handed

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Having to carry a bag

Conclusion: I'm hyped for the iPhone 16 Pro Max



iPhone 16 Pro Max