This Nothing exclusive service center gets 98% of issues resolved in under 2 hours

That's pretty impressive… and a serious plus for Nothing.

Are you tired of non-responsive tech support? Tired of not getting things done? Tired of experiencing an extra layer of frustration on top of the technical issue you're already experiencing? Yeah, we've all been there at a point in time.

However, it turns out that some Nothing owners are having a great time at a local service center, actually. Co-founder and Head of Marketing for Nothing Akis Evangelidis shared an update after visiting the company's exclusive service center in Bengaluru, India, noting that 98% of issues there are resolved within two hours and customer satisfaction exceeds 97%. He praised the team for their dedication and highlighted the consistently warm hospitality in India:

Image source – X
Image source – X


He mentioned that Nothing now operates over 330 service centers across the country, including five exclusive ones in major cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai – as well as 20 priority service desks. Fun fact of the day: these five major Indian metros are home to nearly 95 million people as of 2025. 95 million is what California, Texas and Florida add up to. Incredibly impressive work by Nothing.

I must say that having a top-shelf, maxed-out flagship – no matter its brand – is great and all, but having a service center that can actually help and assist you is a premium experience on another level. If I was searching for another phone right now – and I was close to a Nothing service center – I'd be really tempted to give it a try.

Would you change phone brands for a top-quality service center?

Vote View Result


Clearly, the company has been placing a strong focus on improving customer support. While the current performance metrics are encouraging, the executive emphasized that there is still room for improvement, especially in handling specific cases. With the upcoming launch of Phone (3), Nothing plans to expand its service network further, targeting a 10% increase in coverage and adding 10 more priority desks by the end of the year.

What's next?


After a few hours, the first half of 2025 will be officially gone and with it – the uncertainness about two major upcoming Nothing products:


On July 1, Nothing will unveil the aforementioned gadgets and the tech world will sigh with relief – no more nerve-racking rumors and leaks. But will there be sighs of pleasure and content? Rumors suggest that many could actually be delighted with the smartphone that Carl Pei and co. have come up with this time:

Recommended Stories

As far as the headphones go, this is not yet another pair of earbuds; instead, Nothing is launching its first-ever over-ear (or on-ear) cans called the Headphone (1). Little is known about these in terms of drivers and specs, but Carl Pei (being Carl Pei) managed to tease them by roasting the legendary Sennheiser headphones' design.

Yup, humor works (almost) always.

